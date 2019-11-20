Don’t know where to start? Never fear! We’ve compiled some of our favorite sandals for the upcoming season. They’re eye-catching, playful, and designed with the kinds of premium materials that’ll have you looking like a million bucks all summer long. Now, go forth and feel the wind on your ankles!

Best Sandals for Men

Olukai Hokule’a Kia Flip-Flops

On the prowl for a pair of ultra-comfortable flip-flops that also happen to look super fly? Then you may want to consider these beauties from Olukai. Built with a supportive, rubber footbed and premium leather straps, these sandals are as appropriate for a day out on the shore as they are for happy hour drinks with the boys.

ECCO Corksphere Sandal

Sometimes, chunky sandals are just the way to go, and there’s no better option than this pair from ECCO. The combination of contouring cork footbed and smooth nubuck leather straps makes for a sandal that’s optimized for performance — and comfort. Perhaps not the dressiest pair on this list, but a versatile one that’s sure to see you happily through warm weather days.

Match Sandal Camper

If you’re in the mood for some playful summer footwear, check out the match sandal from Camper. Easily adjustable webbed straps give way to a sporty sandal featuring no-slip soles ideal for low-impact hikes, lazy walks along the beach, or outdoor brunches with pals. Pair with jeans, linen pants, or your favorite pair of shorts and you’re all set!

Chaco Men’s Wayfarer

While you may be familiar with Chaco’s iconic hiking sandals, you may not know that the brand also has a dressier version all done up in leather. These shoes are just as supportive as their cloth brethren, but are sure to look a lot more stylish as you make your way through a busy summer weekend.

