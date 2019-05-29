The Manual
Uncategorized

Why You Should Ditch the Disposables and Shave with a Safety Razor

Cody Gohl
By

Compared to four-blade offerings, this no-frills option (basically just a handle and double edge razor) is old-school, but it’s being heralded as the best way to reduce irritation and ingrown hairs.

Best Safety Razor

Bevel Safety Razor
best safety razor bestrazor groomingawards 2019 shouldercontent img yellow 2x

The Bevel safety razor was designed to shave only as far as the surface of your skin and no deeper. Many multi-blade razors have the tendency to cut beneath the surface of the skin and hair follicles, leaving behind razor bumps and ingrown hairs. The Bevel razor uses just a single blade for its cutting duties, allowing for a more comfortable and effective shave. Because of its durability, utility, and versatility for all skin and beard types — at such a wallet-friendly price — the Bevel safety blade is the best razor winner of The Manual Grooming Awards.

Other Great Safety Razor Options

Rockwell Razors 6S Adjustable Stainless Steel Safety RazorRockwell Razors

Rockwell Razors has described its safety razor as “The Holy Grail of shaving.” Appropriately named the Rockwell 6S, this space-grade Swedish stainless steel safety razor was designed to do more than just give men a close shave sans irritation — it can help prevent ingrown hairs and irritation for years to come. The 6s from Rockwell gives men the freedom to define their own shaving regimen, from length, texture, and ultimately, comfort.

Baxter of California Safety Razor
best safety razor baxter of california raz

Baxter of California is a trusted brand for all beard bearers, but especially for those who are just starting their journey into the world of facial hair. It’s extremely easy to use, easy to clean, and delivered in a black gift box with five starter blades and an instructional card to get you on the path to a hassle-free shaving experience.

Olivina Men Deluxe Safety RazorOlivina Men

For something a little different, check out the deluxe safety razor from Olivina Men. This little guy also comes outfitted with a textured handle, making it an elegant addition to anyone’s facial hair toolkit.

Mühle R106 Short Black Safety RazorMühle Short Black Safety Razor

While the price might seem steep, it’s more than worth it for the water-resistant chrome handle and double-edged blade, both of which greatly extend the product’s life.

Merkur Classic 2-Piece Double Edge Safety Razor
MERKUR

Merkur offers a couple of different safety razor options, all of which are crafted with comfort, convenience, and efficacy in mind. The classic, two-piece, double-edge safety razor is produced in Solingen, Germany, with world-famous Solingen steel. From a heavy-duty weighted head and a long rust-resistant handle to easy-to-hold hand grips and standardized blade accessibility, Merkur’s safety razor is stylish, serviceable, and so easy to use that we’re dubbing it one of the best safety razors to use when trying to make a quick transition away from disposable razors.

“There are more benefits than downsides to using a safety razor,” says master barber Kyle Holbrook of Fellow Barber in San Francisco. Holbrook shares some tips for getting your best shave with a safety razor.

The Benefits of Using a Safety Razor

There are more benefits to using safety razors. “The savings on blades alone warrant the change; one can buy a pack of 100 quality blades for under $10 and be able to experiment with a variety of different manufacturers and blade types,” says Holbrook. “Some guys need a more firm blade with less give, whereas those with sensitive skin or new to safety razor shaving can find a blade with more give.”

Heat and Oil Are Your Friends

While you won’t get as close a shave as you would with multi-blade razor, you can get closer by using pre-shave oil and heat to soften hairs, explains Holbrook.

Practice Your Technique

Until you get the hang of it there is a higher risk of getting nicked than with the newer razors, but once you’ve learned the “angles and bends of your facial features,” you’ll get a bloodless shave, says Holbrook.

“The safety razor isn’t as steep of a learning curve as a straight razor, but it still requires some care when shaving,” he adds. “Many razor handles have an adjustment for the steepness or exposure of the blade, and starting low would be ideal and then you can adjust based on how it feels on your skin and how much beard it’s removing.”

Be Careful Around Tricky Areas

“As always with shaving, the challenging spots will be the chin, mustache, and under the bottom lip, but I’d say start with a big smooth area that is easy to shave — say the sideburn or cheek and go from there,” suggests Holbrook.

Go Slow

“Take your time and you will likely find that having a single blade shave is far less irritating to your skin than the aggressive shaving experience of the multi-blade razor,” says Holbrook.

Article last updated by Bryan Holt.

Don't Miss

19 Classic Books Every Man Should Read (or Re-Read)
Up Next

Your Cocktails Will Never Be the Same: How to Dehydrate Fruit for Garnishes and More
kiehls new anti aging skincare line will turn back the hands of time kiehlslede
Grooming

Kiehl’s new anti-Aging Skincare for Men Will Turn Back Time

Sweet jars of youth.
Posted By Katie Dickens
backcountry zzzs the five best sleeping bags of 2016 2
Outdoors

Backcountry Zzz’s: The Five Best Sleeping Bags of 2016

We've tested this year's sleeping bags everywhere from spring road trips to off-trail excursions, and found the very best sleeping bags for any wilderness adventure.
Posted By Austin Parker
stay in control with these oil free moisturizers feature
Grooming

Stay In Control With These Oil Free Moisturizers

Hydrate, nourish and protect your skin while getting rid of the shine with these oil control moisturizers.
Posted By Jennifer Ryan Jones
5 new ways to stay shine free this summer mattefeat 2
Grooming

5 New Ways to Stay Shine-Free This Summer

Talking to you, slick.
Posted By Katie Dickens
flirt, pick-up lines
Uncategorized

Upgrade your Game and Eliminate these Bad Pick-Up Lines from your Flirting Repertoire

Revamp your repertoire and rid yourself of these real-life bad pick-up lines, as told to The Manual by the Digital Trends staff.
Posted By Chase McPeak
Best travel sunscreen 2016
Grooming

6 Stashable SPFs that You Can Take with You

Always use protection.
Posted By Katie Dickens
dominican republic
Outdoors

The Wild Side of the Dominican Republic    

Looking for a mid-winter getaway but can’t fathom the notion of another all-inclusive resort, instead, consider a trip to Jarabacoa and take a walk on the wild side of the Dominican Republic.
Posted By Clay Abney
clarins
Grooming

Clarins Rolls Out New Clarins Men Skincare Line

The French Know Skincare.
Posted By Chase McPeak
How to Detox without Dieting
Grooming

How to Detox from Head-to-Toe

Repent for your summer sins.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Red Wing heritage Boots
Fashion & Style

Red Wing Boots in Mossy Oak Camo Definitely Don’t Blend in on the Streets

Stick out in the city crowd with camouflage.
Posted By Zach Middleton
The Wristwatch Handbook
Uncategorized

The Definitive Guidebook to Watches is Here

This is not an average book about watches. “Comprehensive” is an understatement.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
up your armpit game with fancy deodorant deo2
Grooming

Up Your Armpit Game With Fancy Deodorant

Because no one wants to be the smelly guy.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Trinova Waterless Wash and Wax feature
Uncategorized

Get an Amazing At-Home Auto-Detail with TriNova’s Waterless Car Wash

A line of cleaners that won't break the bank.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
Carmel-California-photo-by-Matt-Payne
Travel

The Best Places to Eat, Play, & Stay in Carmel, California

Carmel is often a hub or stopping point rather than a destination in and of itself. This should no longer be the case.
Posted By Matt Payne