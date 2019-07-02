The Manual
Dive In Feet First With the Best Rubber Boots for Men

Cody Gohl
By

The changing seasons can be punishing on footwear. One moment your favorite canvas sneakers are brand spankin’ new and the next? A three-block walk in an unexpected downpour has drenched them with grease, mud, and road salt. It’s always a good idea to own footwear that’s a bit more sturdy and offers more protection against the elements. You could turn to leather, but maintaining such a texture can be a chore, and the initial cost makes leather boots more of an investment purchase than a seasonal upgrade. The solution?

Rubber boots and shoes.  

This old-school shoe material is making a comeback thanks to its easy maintenance, relatively low price, and unique aesthetic. Not to mention, rubber boots offer some of the best wet weather protection you can ask for.

Whether you’re working outdoors or just walking to the office, be prepared with a pair of the best rubber boots for men (and if you live in a place where it really pours, some waterproof socks as well).

Tretorn Gus Boot
best rubber boots men tretorn gus boot

This slip-on, waterproof rubber boot from Tretorn is perfect for the guy with minimalist tastes. An all black facade is complemented by textured lining along the sole as well as an environmentally friendly sock made from the brand’s EcoOrtholite material.

Helly Hansen Nordvik Boots
best rubber boots men helly hansen boot

The Nordvik boot from Helly Hansen is a solid, affordable rubber boot option that could make a great addition to a guy’s arsenal of weatherproof footwear. Low-cut and lightweight, these bad boys are as perfect for running errands around town as they are for hiking on a misty day.

Hunter Chelsea Rain Boots
best rubber boots men hunter

When it comes to rubber boots, you just can’t get more classic than Hunter, a name that’s been synonymous with rough-and-tumble waterproof wear since the mid-1800s. This pair, in particular, puts a modern spin on the rain boot with its fashion-forward Chelsea silhouette.

Xtratuf Ankle Boot
best rubber boots men xtratuf

For something a bit more contemporary, consider this all-rubber ankle boot from Xtratuf. Designed with anglers in mind, these kicks are lightweight, breathable, and, of course, completely resistant to water. Plus, the white trim along the outsole comes with a non-marking treatment, meaning no more magic erasers. 

L.L. Bean Rubber Moc Boots
best rubber boots men ll bean duck boot

An iconic brand in the outdoor sphere, L.L. Bean has been churning out stylish-yet-practical footwear for decades. For fall, we prefer the rubber moc boot to the company’s more intense Bean Boots, mostly because they’re easier to slip on to quickly walk the dog or take out the trash, and they provide a bit more flexibility fashion-wise. 

Sperry Top-Sider best rubber boots men sperry boot

If you’re looking for rubber boots but don’t want to skimp on style, consider this pair of Top-Siders from Sperry. As weather-resistant as any of the other boots on this list, these kicks also happen to look pretty darn cool. Not to mention they’re lined with fleece to ensure optimal coziness in the face of bad weather.

Last updated by Cody Gohl on September 12, 2018.

