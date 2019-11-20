When the purest sources of protein like chicken breast and egg whites aren’t available, open one of these protein shakes. (Especially if you’re not down for insect-based protein chips.)

Much like protein powders, ready-to-drink protein drinks can be loaded with artificial flavors, corn syrup, and other chemicals that hurt your body. That’s why we scoured health food stores and bodybuilding outlets to test a ton of protein shakes and find the cleanest, tastiest options for you.

Best for Protein

Iconic

In the protein hierarchy, the top tier is reserved for whey and isolates. In terms of pure protein concentrate, isolates are about 90-percent pure, which is why Iconic uses 20 grams of grass-fed milk protein isolate. These shakes have under 130 calories and lots of fiber, which slows the digestion of protein and helps it get fully absorbed in the body (aka you’ll be fuller, longer). Iconic flavors are infused with superfoods like Japanese matcha, Indian turmeric, and real Arabica coffee sourced from Colombia. Have the Café Au Lait flavor for breakfast.

Best for a Vitamin and Mineral Boost

Orgain Organic Nutrition

A seriously clean USDA-Organic protein shake, Orgain tastes creamy (big ups to Sweet Vanilla Bean) and has 16 grams of grass-fed protein, meaning it contains more omega-3 fatty acids and Vitamin E than whey. A ton of pre-made protein shakes include preservatives and weird chemicals, but Orgain shuns preservatives and has additional 21 minerals and vitamins like Magnesium, Biotin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, and more.

Best Pre-workout Snack

Svelte

Straight-forward, we trust Svelte protein. Their plant-based shakes help maintain muscle mass, repair cells, and keep your organs healthy at 180 calories. While Svelte only has 11 grams of protein, the soy milk shakes contain 20-percent of daily fiber needs and works great as a pre-workout snack. Largely marketed to women, Svelte is the protein snack every dude needs.

Best Post-Workout Snack

Lean Body

The bazooka of ready-to-drink protein shakes, Labrada’s Lean Body has a massive 40 grams of protein to replenish after a rigorous, high-powered workout. The taste is thick and milkshake-like and the calories are just as packed at 260. If you didn’t nearly die on the weight room floor, stick with another slightly cleaner protein. But if you need a major protein boost, Lean Body has the proteins and vitamins to rebuild.

Best Because It Has No Stevia

OWYN

You may already feel depleted and lightheaded after a workout, and protein shakes with stevia could make you feel worse. OWYN uses only a couple grams of organic cane sugar (an astoundingly low 4 grams) and each protein shake has a hefty 20 grams of plant-based protein and is mindful of eliminating most food allergens. Their new Turmeric flavor also fights inflammation.

