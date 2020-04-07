The Best Power Dental Flossers for a Healthy Set of Pearly Whites

Also known as power washers for your teeth, power dental flossers use high-powered water pressure to remove plaque from your teeth and help protect against tooth decay, food buildup, and other gum diseases. And, these water flossers do so in a much more gentle and versatile fashion by significantly reducing irritation of the gums and floss-induced bleeding.

As their popularity and usage have risen in recent years, the best power dental flossers are being offered in an array of different sizes and prices, followed by many different user-friendly features to help take care of all your flossing needs. Some of these include rotate-ready heads for hitting those hard-to-reach areas of your mouth and variants in water pressure for the effective removal of plaque and food particles.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Waterpik is the apex of power dental flossers and has been for since its creation in 1962. As water flossers became more accessible and affordable, Waterpik created its feature-packed Aquarius flosser that offers up to 10 different pressure settings for enhanced plaque removal, extra tips for multiple family members to use, as well as its coveted Hydro-Pulse massage mode, which stimulates your gums and increases blood circulation to the mouth.

Highlights:

Removes up to 99.9% of plaque

The only flosser to earn approval from the American Dental Association (ADA)

Features an easy-to-fill, 22-ounce water reservoir

Equipped with seven tips

Panasonic Cordless Dental Water Flosser

If you’re just diving into the power dental flosser game, or are looking for a great travel-friendly water pick option, Panasonic offers a cordless oral irrigator with two pulsating speeds: one for your everyday flossing needs and another softer stream for those with sensitive gums. The battery-powered flosser also boasts a water reservoir that’s easy to fill, which provides a thorough and effective flossing session in just 40 seconds.

Highlights:

Cordless and easy to transport

Features two water pressure settings

Best for flossing on a budget

MOSPRO Professional Water Flosser

If you find yourself spending a little extra time on your flossing due to sensitive gums or an overload of plaque buildup, MOSPRO’s water flosser boasts a great battery life that will never give out on you mid-floss. It’s easy to charge, too, as it’s designed to recharge through a USB port, while also donning a 360-degree rotatable nozzle that allows you to efficiently clean those hard-to-reach areas of the mouth and make sure no plaque or food gets left behind. This power dental flosser also offers a design ideal for the travel-savvy.

Highlights:

Portable design for travel

Equipped with four tips for use amongst multiple family members

Features three modes: normal, gentle, and pulse

