They aren’t just for showering either. Spraying down dirty kids, a muddy dog, or dirty dishes while camping are all easy with a portable shower.

Charge

From bicycles to surfboards, everything has a battery now, so it’s no surprise that showers are getting electrified, too.

Ivation Portable Outdoor Shower

The Portable Outdoor Shower from Ivation is a simple battery-powered pump attached to a hose and shower head. It comes with a hook and suction cup to hang the nozzle so you have both hands to attend to your beauty regimen. The source hose goes straight into the water, be it a bucket or stream. While no heater is built-in, a filter keeps the dirt and grime out. The USB-rechargeable battery lasts for an hour.

Hoist

A bag of water hanging from a tree is the simplest way to shower. You’ll need to choose what size and kind of nozzle you want.

Advanced Elements 3-Gallon Summer Shower

Don’t be fooled by the silver appearance of the 3-Gallon Summer Shower from Advanced Elements. Four layers and a reflective surface on the inside heat up the water to well over 110 degrees Fahrenheit after a couple of hours in the sun. The Summer Shower has an easy-on nozzle and a small pocket for soap or the included mirror. The 3-gallon size is manageable when it’s full of water but there are 2.5- and 5-gallon versions available, too.

Coleman 5-Gallon Camp Shower

The 5-Gallon Camp Shower is a simple take on the shower bag idea. Fill up the bag and hang it in a tree. A strong handle lets you carry and hang the bag. With a twist of the nozzle, the water is on. Five gallons is enough for multiple showers and you could have a few up around the cabin or campsite.

Pump

Hanging bags of water that weight over 40 pounds can be a tough thing to do. Every shower is a workout to hoist a bag into a tree. Bo contrast, pump-style showers pressurize the water in a container then squeeze it out via a nozzle. It’s not going to be Super Soaker kind of pressure, but more than enough to clean the salt and mud off.

Nemo Helio Pressure Shower

The Nemo Helio Pressure Shower features a foot pump, collapsible water container, and spray hose. Fill the bag from any water source, pump it up, and you’re ready to go. When you’re done, the whole thing collapses to 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches. Hold the button on the nozzle for on, let it go for off. If you haven’t tried the latest cold shower trend, then you’ll probably want to heat the water first by leaving it in the sun for a few hours.

RinseKit POD

For ultimate ease of use, the RinseKit POD connects to a hose tap which fills the tank with water and pressurizes the system at the same time. The 1.75-gallon tank gives you 4 minutes of spray time on a 6-foot hose. A port on the side attaches to an air pump if you don’t have a hose tap nearby. An optional car-powered heater can also plug into the port taking your backcountry shower to spa level. A larger 3-gallon Lux shower is also available.

