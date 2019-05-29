The Manual
The Best Pomades to Tame Your Unruly Mane

John Jones
By

Sir, you need a pomade. Sure, gels are great, but they do tend to create a sort of “varnish” effect that doesn’t leave hair very touchable. Ditto hairspray, which is kind of an environmental nightmare. No, an old-fashioned pomade is the way to go. Generally speaking, the consistency is pretty light, so you won’t feel like you’re wearing a ton of product on your head. Read on for our recommendations for the best pomades. 

Best Pomade for Men

Triumph & Disaster Ponsonby Pomade
best pomades for men bestpomade groomingawards 2019 shouldercontent img yellow 2x

Named for a line in the Rudyard Kipling poem, If, Triumph & Disaster’s guiding philosophy is to combine the best of science and nature to carefully engineer products that work great, using indigenous ingredients wherever possible. The brand’s Ponsonby Pomade is a great example, using “dragon’s blood,” a topical Amazonian resin that’s good for healing skin. Harakeke from New Zealand is added to bind the product and assist with hold, but it is also rich in linoleic acid, which helps with cell regulation and skin barrier repair. Argan oil helps moisturize the scalp while fighting dandruff and promoting healthy hair growth. The product provides medium hold with high shine, featuring a unique “medicinal” scent. With all those fantastic features in mind, it’s no wonder we deemed it the best pomade in The Manual Grooming Awards.

Other Great Pomade Options

Tenax Pomade StrongTenax Pomade Strong

Tenax is a water-based wax with a firm hold. Its composition makes hair bright and firm while maintaining softness. We want it just for the packaging. 

Suavecito Pomade Original Hold
Suavecito Original Hold Pomade

Suavecito and its Original Pomade started humbly, formulated in a small kitchen by friends and family. They created the product originally just for their own use, packaging it in Ziplock bags. Before long, local barbers caught wind of the pomade and the rest is history. Featuring an awesome, masculine fragrance, the water-based product keeps hair in place all day and into the night. For less shine, apply to dry hair; for more, apply to damp hair.

Murray’s Original Pomade
Murray’s Original Pomade

Nothing like going back to your roots. Murray’s was originally formulated in 1926; today, stylists worldwide praise its versatility and ability to create any style. And for the price, how could you go wrong? 

The Art of Shaving Gel Pomade
The Art of Shaving Gel Pomade

With more than 20 years of experience, The Art of Shaving has pretty much perfected the, well, art of shaving for guys. They’ve also deepened their experience in the sculpture of hair, creating this gel pomade that is infused with juniper essential oil to deliver a soft, sculpted look.

