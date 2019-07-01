The Best Passport Holders for Any Type of Traveler

Share

The most essential item when traveling overseas is, hands down, your passport. It’s the item we always triple check before heading to the airport and is often the item we still question if we packed, even after triple-checking. It’s, quite frankly, a very stress-inducing little book that, if lost, can totally ruin your travels. So what’s the best way to keep your passport protected? With some sort of a holder of course. But with so many options available online and in stores, it’s a bit overwhelming deciding which to buy.

Leather RFID Blocking Wallet

If you are just looking for a passport wallet and nothing more, this basic and durable RFID blocking wallet is a great option. It’s simple, lightweight, and offers plenty of storage for credit cards and cash. It’s crafted from tear-resistant synthetic leather and measures a slim 5.9 inches by 3.94 inches by .39 inches. Plus, the material is RFID-blocking, which helps prevent e-thefts and other threats to your privacy. The wallet is available in several colors, including red, brown, black, blue, purple, and orange.

Zero Grid Family Passport Holder

If you are traveling in a group and have been designated the leader, or at the very least the person in charge of holding onto everything, this zippered wallet with lots of space for boarding passes, train tickets, and multiple passports might be your best choice. The sleek, black wallet unzips to open like a book and has enough space to store six passports, 10 credit cards or numerous travel documents. The holder is made of water-resistant fabric and has RFID-blocking material. This holder measures 8.9 by 5.5 by 1 inches, so it is too large to fit in a pocket but can easily be stored in carry-on luggage. It comes with a lifetime warranty.

Venture 4th Travel Neck Pouch

For those of us who tend to lose things, a neck wallet/passport holder might be your best bet. You can choose to wear it over your clothes or hide it under your clothing, depending on what you’re most comfortable with. This durable and inexpensive option from Venture 4th comes with a lifetime warranty and measures 8.3 by 5.9 by 0.4 inches, the pouch is medium-sized, yet has two zippered pockets, a clear ID display, and a velcro pouch. The passport holder is made of water-resistant material with RFID blocking and is available in grey, brown, black, or silver.

SimpacX Passport Holder

This option is a simple and sleek neck wallet designed for the budget conscious consumer. This passport holder is made from lightweight and durable nylon and has five separate pouches for all your valuables. This includes three credit card slots and one larger pouch for your passport and phone, as well as two zippered pockets for money, keys or other small items. The material is also RFID blocking to keep your credit card information secure. With dimensions of 7.3 x 5.9 x 0.5 inches, it’s compact enough to easily tuck under a shirt or inside a purse. It’s available in blue, black gray, purple and red.

Lovie Style Phone-Charging Passport Holder

Another concern of travelers, after keeping their passport safe, is typically finding a place where they can charge their phone batteries. With this stylish passport holder, travelers can keep their passport safe while also charging their phone. The Lovie Style passport holder has a backup phone charger for iPhones and Android smartphones right into the case. The removable power bank comes with a charge cord that tucks conveniently into the fold of the passport. The case is also equipped with RFID blocking materials and can hold credit cards, cash and more. The wallet measures 7.5 inches x 4 x 1 inches and comes in five colors with different travel phrases printed on them for a bit of personalization.

Winks Travel Neck Wallet

Adventure seekers need to look no further when it comes to the perfect passport holder to join them on their trips. This water-resistant neck wallet is great for day hikes, concerts, and sightseeing, so you don’t need to worry about ruining what’s inside if you happen to be walking behind waterfalls or if you get caught in a rainstorm while on a hike. And for added security, it comes with two layers of RFID blocking material embedded in the case. It’s about 9 inches in length, making it a bit larger than other options out there but with the extra space, you can consider storing your smartphone, headphones, and other travel essentials.

Auopro Hidden Money Belt and Passport Holder

Fanny pack fanatics, this one is for you. This isn’t your typical fanny pack though, instead, this waist wallet is slim enough to hide underneath your clothing, although it can be worn on top of clothing as well. The double-waistband pouch is made with water-repellant ripstop material with RFID-blocking technology to keep your card information secure. The soft and breathable backing won’t rub on your skin and the two stretchy belts hold the pouch against your body so it won’t sag under the weight of its contents. Two zippering pockets with interior mesh pouches hold all your valuables, like a passport, phone, credit cards, and cash. It even has a hole you can thread your headphones through. The waist wallet measures 14.4 by 5.8 inches and comes in basic black.

Clear Passport Cover

For the minimalist, this clear plastic passport cover is everything you need to keep your passport protected from unexpected spills, rain, and wear and tear. The interior also has slots for credit cards, boarding passes or other items you need to have near your passport. The one thing this doesn’t have is RFID blocking technology, but it does come in a five-pack so you can share with your friends.