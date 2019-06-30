Share

They don’t weigh much and when you’re spending hard-earned time and money to have fun, don’t waste it by squinting the whole time.

Some sunglasses excel at one thing, like mountaineering, for example. Others are generalists, easily transition from running to fishing to setting up the barbecue grill like a champ. These are the best do-everything sport sunglasses for men.

Julbo Arise

Having good sunglasses in the mountains on sunny, snowy days is critical. What starts as a squint can turn into serious eye damage. Julbo has been making some of the best mountain glasses for years and the brand has applied its top-notch lens technology to a newer performance lifestyle line.

The Julbo Arise is available with normal, polarized or REACTIV Performance lenses. The REACTIV lenses change with the light — put them on at the beginning of the day and you’ll never have to take them off. An internal anti-fog coating keeps things clear and an external oil-repellent coating makes them easier to clean.

Zeal Optics Incline

In an age of oil shortages and plastic alternatives, plants have come to the rescue.

The Zeal Incline is a polarized, super lightweight pair of sunglasses that make landscape greens and blues pop. ProFlex rubber on the temple tips and nose bridge keep them in place whether you’re heading up or down. Zeal’s Z-Lite thin injection uses less material, which allows them to weigh less. However, what really sets them apart is they’re made of plants. The lenses feature Ellume bio-plastic and the frames have Z-Resin Bio-Plastic. Save the planet and look rad at the same time.

Spy Dirty Mo 2

Established in 1994 by a few action and motor-sport junkies, Spy has spent over 25 years making some of the most iconic sport sunglasses in the world. The Dirty Mo 2 is an update to the classic Dirty Mo with a bigger squared lens and lenses that make you happy. Literally.

The strong and flexible Grilamid frames with distinct Spy styling house the new HD+ lenses with Happy Lens tech. The brand has combined its clear, high definition HD lenses with its short-wave blue light blocking Happy lens, which keeps you alert and gives your eyes a break.

Oakley Coldfuse

Inspired by the design of the eye, Oakley’s new Ahryis line includes bold statements meant to attract attention. The single round element on each side holds every one of the 24 pieces together. Each Prizm lens is designed specifically for certain conditions: indigo for medium light, peach or black for bright light, etc. They’re also available with HD Polarized options for hitting the water.

Rudy Project Rydon

Sometimes simple and effective is the way to go. The Rydon, an updated version of the classic sports glasses from 15 years ago, nails the essentials. They are lightweight with interchangeable and photochromic lenses that change with the light. You might stand out a bit at a dinner party with these shades but they are a solid choice for running or riding.

Rheos Coopers

Scuba divers must find sunglasses everywhere they go. If you spend any time near the water, your shades (maybe the last five pairs) have probably gone for a swim. The young couple that founded Rheos was sick of losing sunglasses in the water and decided to create floating sunglasses that still look good.

The Coopers are the brand’s take on the classic wayfarer but made from ridiculously lightweight TPX frames that float. They come with a long list of features like polarization, hydrophobic coatings, anti-fog coatings, and oleophobic coatings that repel oily substances. You’ll never have to replace a pair lost to the ocean again.