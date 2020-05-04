The Best Nose and Ear Hair Trimmers for Men

Your nose and ear hairs are some of the easiest areas to overlook. It could be because it doesn’t grow as fast as the rest of the hair on your body, or maybe it’s something that simply doesn’t bother you. Either way, there’s no reason why you can’t keep things put together when those hairs start to influence your appearance, especially when you have the helpful aid of a trimmer.

The most important part of finding the best nose and ear hair trimmer is versatility. You’ll want a device that will help you maintain both areas, and maybe even provide utility for refining the edges of your beard, eyebrows, or sideburns. Secondly, your nose trimmer should also cut and remove hairs comfortably. After all, there’s a reason why we aren’t recommending an archaic set of tweezers and barber scissors to do the job.

Here are the best nose and ear hair trimmers.

Panasonic Nose Hair Trimmer and Ear Hair Trimmer

Panasonic’s nose trimmer is a fully portable tool that’s equipped with a vacuum cleaning system to help with clean-up duties. Not only is it the brand’s best, it’s one of the best trimmers on the market due to its easy-cutting, dual-edge rotary blade system that is designed to minimize tugging and prevent nicks when cutting in close quarters. The blade also lets this trimmer double as a highly-effective beard and mustache detailer.

Details:

Rotary blade system prevents cuts, tugs, and irritations

Equipped with a vacuum cleaning system

Fully waterproof and easy to clean

FlePow Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer

The FlePow battery-powered trimmer boasts everything you’re looking for in order to take care of those pesky hairs. It’s circular, safe-guarded stainless steel blades are durable, incredibly easy to clean, and provide a comfortable and efficient trim in sensitive areas like your nose and ears. We also love the small and practical design of FlePow’s nose and ear trimmer as it is the perfect size that will squeeze right into your dopp kit and take with you on the road.

Details:

Circular blade is designed to remove hair gently

Fully waterproof stainless steel build makes cleaning a breeze

Multi-purpose ability for bold detailing around facial hair

Micro Touch MAX Hair Trimmer

If your nose hair doesn’t sprout like a weed in spring then maybe you can’t justify spending extra on a nose and ear trimmer for comprehensive forest management. In that case, Micro Touch offers a sleek and cost-effective trimmer that will complete the task when called upon. Crafted with sturdy German stainless steel, this trimmer is equipped with a rubber grip for easy handling and a close-cutting stouthearted blade with two comb attachments to take care of everything from nose and ear hairs to tactical touch-ups around the edges.

Details:

Cuts close without cutting the skin

Rubber grip is easy to handle when wet

Versatile enough for tidying up all your facial hair needs

Editors' Recommendations