NERF N-Strike Elite Rhino-Fire Blaster

One of the best modern NERF models, the N-Strike Elite Rhino-Fire Blaster is an intense, double-barrel blaster with a removable tripod that hits from a whopping 90 feet (or longer if you modify it). FYI: If your NERF is prefaced with “N-Strike Elite” that means the gun is a tactical dart blaster that comes with customizable accessories and is more badass than standard “N-Strike” blasters. These ain’t your 1990s Seth Green Slingshots to “hit on babes” with (more on the Slingshots in a bit).

NERF Rival Nemesis

Don’t let product images fool you because the Rival Nemesis is a burly blaster. We love that it requires zero assembly out of the box and is built for adults, more or less, meaning the handle is larger for grown-up hands and made to be ambidextrous (there’s a safety on both sides). Fully-automatic and battery-powered, the Rival Nemesis fires 100 rounds at 100 feet per second. So yeah, it’s powerful. But it’s noisy too, so don’t bring it on stealth missions.

NERF Modulus Ghost Ops Evader

I want this blaster now, 1) because the shell is transparent so you can see the skeleton of the semi-automatic mechanism, 2) there’s an LED light activation button for night missions., and 3) the customization is nearly endless with 1,000 combinations possible through Ghost Ops series accessories, including barrel upgrades and reflective targeting. The 12-dart load isn’t massive, but with rapid-fire capabilities, 12 shots are all you should need to peg your roommate on his way to the toilet.

NERF Zombie Strike Hammershot Blaster

The Hammershot is a quick-draw, five-dart blaster that can be easily modified to shoot farther, faster, and harder. This is your go-to, one-hander revolver. It’s trustworthy, smooth, and easy to maneuver.

NERF Doomlands 2169 Vagabond Blaster

Read the instructions because you don’t load darts through the front. Instead, slide your darts into the side cylinders and use the smooth pump-action primer to ready fire. The pump grip is big, as is the actual blaster grip, so you can fire with one hand like The Man With No Name. If you want rapid-fire, you’ll want to keep one hand on the pump and another on the trigger. Honestly, the Doomlands 2169 Vagabond looks more aggressive than it fires but still shoots Elite darts so your distance will be anywhere between 70-90 feet.

NERF Doomlands 2169 Lawbringer Blaster

With a 12-dart manual-load cylinder and standard spring trigger, theDoomlands 2169 Lawbringer is super easy to understand operationally but gives off a futuristic, doomsday, cowboy image that is daunting to anyone on the other side of your barrel. As Devon Sawa says in the ’90s NERF commercials, “If you don’t have one, you’re just the target.” Shooting the Lawbringer is somewhat awkward, in which case we’d rather use the Doomlands Vagabond, but if you’re going for looks alone or using a NERF to decorate your mantle, the Lawbringer is wily.

NERF N-Strike Longstrike CS-6 Dart Blaster

It works a lot like a bolt-action firearm and comes with a sniper scope and removable longshot front gun (which doesn’t actually help the blaster perform better but, hey, bigger = cooler). Pull out the bipod for stable sniper shots. Consider this the macho equivalent to the Terminator 2 gun.

