In the right circumstances, there’s something inherently satisfying about sweat. A rewarding wipe of the brow after a day of hard work. The feel of a cool after-jog breeze on your perspiring skin. The last little reminder of a long day that makes your first cool drink of the evening that much sweeter.

What’s not satisfying is the smell that comes with it. Somehow, “the rewarding stench of hard work” just doesn’t have the same ring to it, and so we roll on our antiperspirants every morning, plugging our pores in the process. If only there were a solution that could keep you smelling fresh, help you avoid irritating chemicals, and let your skin breathe naturally again. Luckily, there are natural deodorants. We’ve rounded up some of the hardest working and best-smelling options for men to help you choose the right one.

Best Natural Deodorant

Oars + Alps Deep Sea Glacier Deodorant

We’ve already told you guys how fantastic Oars + Alps natural and aluminum-free deodorant is, so its stature in the natural deodorant world should come as no surprise. What more could you ask for? Its Deep Sea Glacier formula boasts a citrus and amber scent reminiscent of a warm Alaskan day while relying on corn starch to absorb sweat and natural botanicals to kill odor-causing bacteria. Oars + Alps is a winner of The Manual Grooming Awards.

Other Great Natural Deodorants

Arm & Hammer Essentials Natural Deodorant Fresh

There are plenty of great natural deodorant options out there for those who want to look further afield for their grooming products. But for guys who are interested in keeping aluminum and other nasty chemicals away from their bodies while also not spending a fortune, Arm & Hammer Essentials natural deodorant is the protective barrier your sweaty, toxin-filled armpits are crying out for. Arm & Hammer is not only inexpensive, but it’s also free of parabens, aluminum, dyes, or animal-derived ingredients, meaning your pits will smell fresh as a daisy throughout even the most sweltering of summer days.

Native Deodorant Eucalyptus and Mint

With a list of ingredients such as these, you know your health is in good hands: Shea butter, jojoba oil, beeswax, baking soda, vitamin E, coconut oil, probiotics, and other natural botanicals. You’re getting all the goodness of those organic, plant-based ingredients and none of the harmful effects of aluminum, parabens, or phthalates found in so many other commercial deodorants. Native is great for guys with sensitive skin or folks who are tired of dealing with pit stains.

Nasanta Magnesium Deodorant

The Nasanta natural deodorant uses ethically sourced magnesium from Japan instead, which is necessary for many body functions, including energy production, nerve transmission, protein synthesis, and muscle relaxation, among others.

Ursa Major Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant with Mint and Eucalyptus

Non-staining, containing no aluminum, and easy to apply with a refreshingly cool and crisp feel and scent, Hoppin’ Fresh hits all the high notes for us. Kaolin clay, baking soda, and probiotic enzymes join forces to naturally prevent moisture and odor-causing bacteria.

Schmidt’s Charcoal + Magnesium Deodorant

Schmidt’s line of deodorants replaces traditional aluminum with natural plant powders to absorb moisture. Each one is completely vegan-certified with no parabens or artificial fragrances. Activated charcoal soaks up moisture as it leaves the body while magnesium soothes and softens the skin. Add in its mild, soothing scent and you’ve got a natural winner.

Burt’s Bees Natural Skincare for Men Deodorant

Citrus, woodsy cypress, and warm fir, combined with odor-fighting botanicals, make up this powerful and energizing natural deodorant, but the real hero ingredient may surprise you.

Botanik Natural Deodorant

Its stick is made in small batches right here in the U.S. with some of nature’s finest botanicals, including shea butter, eucalyptus lemon oil, and coconut oil to fight off bacteria, as well as carnauba wax, baking soda, and arrowroot to help minimize moisture.