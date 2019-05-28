The Manual
Uncategorized

The Best Natural Deodorants that Actually Work

Bryan Holt
By

In the right circumstances, there’s something inherently satisfying about sweat. A rewarding wipe of the brow after a day of hard work. The feel of a cool after-jog breeze on your perspiring skin. The last little reminder of a long day that makes your first cool drink of the evening that much sweeter.

What’s not satisfying is the smell that comes with it. Somehow, “the rewarding stench of hard work” just doesn’t have the same ring to it, and so we roll on our antiperspirants every morning, plugging our pores in the process. If only there were a solution that could keep you smelling fresh, help you avoid irritating chemicals, and let your skin breathe naturally again. Luckily, there are natural deodorants. We’ve rounded up some of the hardest working and best-smelling options for men to help you choose the right one.

Best Natural Deodorant

Oars + Alps Deep Sea Glacier Deodorant
best natural deodorant for men bestdeoderant groomingawards 2019 shouldercontent img yellow 2x

We’ve already told you guys how fantastic Oars + Alps natural and aluminum-free deodorant is, so its stature in the natural deodorant world should come as no surprise. What more could you ask for? Its Deep Sea Glacier formula boasts a citrus and amber scent reminiscent of a warm Alaskan day while relying on corn starch to absorb sweat and natural botanicals to kill odor-causing bacteria. Oars + Alps is a winner of The Manual Grooming Awards.

Other Great Natural Deodorants

Arm & Hammer Essentials Natural Deodorant Fresh
Arm & Hammer Essentials Natural Deodorant

There are plenty of great natural deodorant options out there for those who want to look further afield for their grooming products. But for guys who are interested in keeping aluminum and other nasty chemicals away from their bodies while also not spending a fortune, Arm & Hammer Essentials natural deodorant is the protective barrier your sweaty, toxin-filled armpits are crying out for. Arm & Hammer is not only inexpensive, but it’s also free of parabens, aluminum, dyes, or animal-derived ingredients, meaning your pits will smell fresh as a daisy throughout even the most sweltering of summer days.

Native Deodorant Eucalyptus and Mint
Native Deodorant

With a list of ingredients such as these, you know your health is in good hands: Shea butter, jojoba oil, beeswax, baking soda, vitamin E, coconut oil, probiotics, and other natural botanicals. You’re getting all the goodness of those organic, plant-based ingredients and none of the harmful effects of aluminum, parabens, or phthalates found in so many other commercial deodorants. Native is great for guys with sensitive skin or folks who are tired of dealing with pit stains.

Nasanta Magnesium Deodorant
nasanta

The Nasanta natural deodorant uses ethically sourced magnesium from Japan instead, which is necessary for many body functions, including energy production, nerve transmission, protein synthesis, and muscle relaxation, among others.

Ursa Major Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant with Mint and Eucalyptus
Ursa Major Hoppin' Fresh Deodorant

Non-staining, containing no aluminum, and easy to apply with a refreshingly cool and crisp feel and scent, Hoppin’ Fresh hits all the high notes for us. Kaolin clay, baking soda, and probiotic enzymes join forces to naturally prevent moisture and odor-causing bacteria. 

Schmidt’s Charcoal + Magnesium Deodorant
Schmidt’s Naturals Charcoal + Magnesium Deodorant

Schmidt’s line of deodorants replaces traditional aluminum with natural plant powders to absorb moisture. Each one is completely vegan-certified with no parabens or artificial fragrances. Activated charcoal soaks up moisture as it leaves the body while magnesium soothes and softens the skin. Add in its mild, soothing scent and you’ve got a natural winner.

Burt’s Bees Natural Skincare for Men Deodorant
Burt’s Bees Natural Skincare for Men Deodorant

Citrus, woodsy cypress, and warm fir, combined with odor-fighting botanicals, make up this powerful and energizing natural deodorant, but the real hero ingredient may surprise you.

Botanik Natural Deodorant
Botanik Natural Deodorant For Men

Its stick is made in small batches right here in the U.S. with some of nature’s finest botanicals, including shea butter, eucalyptus lemon oil, and coconut oil to fight off bacteria, as well as carnauba wax, baking soda, and arrowroot to help minimize moisture.

Don't Miss

19 Classic Books Every Man Should Read (or Re-Read)
Up Next

The Best Body Lotions to Soften Your Rough Exterior
kiehls new anti aging skincare line will turn back the hands of time kiehlslede
Grooming

Kiehl’s new anti-Aging Skincare for Men Will Turn Back Time

Sweet jars of youth.
Posted By Katie Dickens
backcountry zzzs the five best sleeping bags of 2016 2
Outdoors

Backcountry Zzz’s: The Five Best Sleeping Bags of 2016

We've tested this year's sleeping bags everywhere from spring road trips to off-trail excursions, and found the very best sleeping bags for any wilderness adventure.
Posted By Austin Parker
stay in control with these oil free moisturizers feature
Grooming

Stay In Control With These Oil Free Moisturizers

Hydrate, nourish and protect your skin while getting rid of the shine with these oil control moisturizers.
Posted By Jennifer Ryan Jones
5 new ways to stay shine free this summer mattefeat 2
Grooming

5 New Ways to Stay Shine-Free This Summer

Talking to you, slick.
Posted By Katie Dickens
flirt, pick-up lines
Uncategorized

Upgrade your Game and Eliminate these Bad Pick-Up Lines from your Flirting Repertoire

Revamp your repertoire and rid yourself of these real-life bad pick-up lines, as told to The Manual by the Digital Trends staff.
Posted By Chase McPeak
Best travel sunscreen 2016
Grooming

6 Stashable SPFs that You Can Take with You

Always use protection.
Posted By Katie Dickens
dominican republic
Outdoors

The Wild Side of the Dominican Republic    

Looking for a mid-winter getaway but can’t fathom the notion of another all-inclusive resort, instead, consider a trip to Jarabacoa and take a walk on the wild side of the Dominican Republic.
Posted By Clay Abney
clarins
Grooming

Clarins Rolls Out New Clarins Men Skincare Line

The French Know Skincare.
Posted By Chase McPeak
How to Detox without Dieting
Grooming

How to Detox from Head-to-Toe

Repent for your summer sins.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Red Wing heritage Boots
Fashion & Style

Red Wing Boots in Mossy Oak Camo Definitely Don’t Blend in on the Streets

Stick out in the city crowd with camouflage.
Posted By Zach Middleton
The Wristwatch Handbook
Uncategorized

The Definitive Guidebook to Watches is Here

This is not an average book about watches. “Comprehensive” is an understatement.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
up your armpit game with fancy deodorant deo2
Grooming

Up Your Armpit Game With Fancy Deodorant

Because no one wants to be the smelly guy.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Trinova Waterless Wash and Wax feature
Uncategorized

Get an Amazing At-Home Auto-Detail with TriNova’s Waterless Car Wash

A line of cleaners that won't break the bank.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
Carmel-California-photo-by-Matt-Payne
Travel

The Best Places to Eat, Play, & Stay in Carmel, California

Carmel is often a hub or stopping point rather than a destination in and of itself. This should no longer be the case.
Posted By Matt Payne