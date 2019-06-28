Share

Mustache wax will help keep your mustache and upper lip moisturized while providing you the style power you need.

First, look to these best mustaches of all time for inspiration and then take a gander at these best mustache waxes, which will help you tame that upper lip toupe. We’d also suggest regular trims to avoid looking like Wilford Brimley.

What to Consider Before Buying a Mustache Wax

When weighing your options for buying a mustache wax, there are a few things to consider:

You’ll want to decipher how much hold you need, and choose accordingly. For longer mustaches or those with coarser (read: unruly) facial hair, a stronger hold is necessary. For guys with finer face hair, a light hold will work just fine. If you’re looking to curl your mustache tips into tendrils, however, you’ll need maximum strength hold. Scent: Whether a wax exudes a strong scent or a mild one, you’ll want to choose something you can live with on an everyday basis. With the scent literally right under your nose, you’ll want something that doesn’t smell so intensely that it overwhelms the scent of your home-made lunch.

Whether a wax exudes a strong scent or a mild one, you’ll want to choose something you can live with on an everyday basis. With the scent literally right under your nose, you’ll want something that doesn’t smell so intensely that it overwhelms the scent of your home-made lunch. Quality of ingredients: As with every facial hair product, quality is key. Make sure you’re getting a wax that boasts more than just shaping power. Your ‘stache looks only as good as its health allows it to be.

As with every facial hair product, quality is key. Make sure you’re getting a wax that boasts more than just shaping power. Your ‘stache looks only as good as its health allows it to be. Color: Believe it or not, some mustache waxes provide color to help get grey hairs out of the picture. Make sure you’re aware of what your wax is made of and how it’s going to affect your hair.

Best Mustache Waxes

The Bearded Bastard Opium Den Mustache Wax

What do you get when you blend handmade craftsmanship, a complex scent, and a sturdy viscosity? A damn good mustache wax, that’s what. The Opium Den stache wax upholds The Bearded Bastards’ reputation for high-quality, effective facial hair products with a fragrance that’s as inviting as an Eastern Market. This wax boasts a powerful hold to tame your whiskers and a strong scent full of spice, smoldering resin, and fine tobacco.

Highlights:

Size: .96 oz

All-day hold

Handmade in Austin, Texas

Seven Potions Mustache Wax

This wax from Seven Potions works great for both beard and mustache to maintain the natural structure of your facial hair. Its medium hold is best for styling rather than shaping, but what it lacks in sharp, stiff results it makes up for with natural butters, vitamins, and oils to keep your ‘stache stouthearted, healthy, and where it belongs; above your mouth and below the nose.

Highlights:

Size: 1.12 oz

Naturally tamed look

Great for sensitive skin and healthy hair

Stache Bomb Stache Wax

Are you a hipster who has trouble keeping his mustache out of his PBR? Stache Bomb’s stache wax offers a soft consistency that’s easy to apply and leaves behind a supple mustache. It doesn’t, however, give you that all-day, super stiff hold some of you may be looking for. But it makes up for that by doubling as a great wax for not just your mustache, but for your beard, goatee, and sideburns, too. Plus, the piney, citrusy notes are as daring and delightful as they come.

Highlights:

Size: .96 oz.

Great for handlebar mustaches

Includes a Stache Bomb guitar pick for application, or some serious strumming support

Mountaineer Brand Mustache Wax

With help from all-natural beeswax base, Mountaineer Brand’s mustache wax offers the rare blend of strong molding capabilities, an ideal natural finish, and a pleasant cedarwood scent. Think of it as a supercharged beard balm, offering the same health benefits as a balm would, but with much more holding power. If you’re used to being exposed to environmental extremes such as riding a motorcycle or living in high altitude areas, this firm wax is the perfect ‘stache companion.

Highlights:

Size: 2 oz

Perfect for Fu Man Chu type shaping

All-natural base with hydrating ingredients

Clubman Mustache Wax Neutral

Founded in 1810 by Edouard Pinaud, a Paris Perfumer, the Clubman brand has a long tradition in barber shops and stores around the world. The Clubman mustache wax easily shapes and molds your stache to desired specs, providing an insanely strong hold. Some say it’s like using glue to style your stache, but it’s still fairly easy to wash out with soap or shampoo. You can also opt to go with one of Clubman’s colored formulas, which will help cover up grey beard hairs. Just be careful and don’t let the colored blends touch your skin or clothes, as it will stain on contact.

Highlights:

Size: .5 oz

Portable tube size

Includes brush and comb tool for precise application

Rides Mustache Wax



This is one of those times where you can take one look at the man behind the product and know you are in good hands. The owner, designer, creator Madison E. Rowley has a World Champion beard and mustache that is beyond impressive, to say the least (that’s him in the featured photo). His product is all natural and organic and made with these clearly awesome ingredients: organic beeswax, organic coconut oil, natural essential oils, and love.

Highlights:

Size: 0.25 oz

Seriously stiff stuff

Recycling is encouraged: Return your empty tin to receive a refill for $6

Proraso Moustache Wax

We wouldn’t call this a wax, but a paste. This is seriously one of our all-time favorites. Why? Because it doesn’t start off stiff or difficult to work with. Simply dip your finger into the paste (almost feels like shaving cream) and then dab onto your mustache and comb through. It hardens after a minute or two and keeps your hair in place all day and night. And since it isn’t waxy, it doesn’t collect food and dust bunnies.

Highlights:

Size: .05 oz

Great texture

Smells like you are in an Italian barber shop (eucalyptus!)

Beardbrand Tea Tree Mustache Wax

This is in our top three. The chapstick packaging makes it easy to just brush onto your whiskers and comb through. Your fingers never really have to get sticky. And it’s ideal for travel.

Highlights:

Size: 0.15 oz

Glides on easily

Ease of carry; it’s the size of a lip balm tube

Penhaligon’s Bayolea Moustache Wax

Anointing your mustache with perfume sounds unappealing at first. I mean, so close to your nostrils! But when it’s a pretty awesome blend of all that smells good in the world — Lemongrass! Cedar! Moss! — the act suddenly seems like a genius idea.

Highlights:

Size: 0.2 oz

Good for twirling your tips

So many good smells

Golddach’s Beard and Moustache Wax

All we have to say is this stuff comes from Hungary, a country that seems pretty well versed in facial hair, so they probably know things about taming it. And they maybe dropped that knowledge into this little pot of wax….

Highlights: