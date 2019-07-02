Share

The solution? A good old-fashioned messenger bag, the ideal everyday carry for toting around all the things you need.

Cole Haan

With a subtle, pebbled finish, this leather messenger bag from Cole Haan is an excellent option for the guy with simple tastes. The straightforward design is outfitted with a foldable flap secured by a magnetic closure, an adjustable shoulder strap, and an interior featuring a multitude of different sized pockets.

Peak Design

The 15” Everyday Messenger from Peak Design is a satchel that truly lives up to its name. A functional construction boasting a multi-paneled exterior, removable dividers, and a roomy interior make this the perfect bag for anyone who’s everyday essentials add up to more than just a laptop or a planner.

WP Standard

For something a little more old school, consider this vintage-inspired bag from WP Standard. Built with full-grain vegetable tanned leather, the pack evokes a worldly aesthetic guaranteed to turn heads on your morning commute. Plus, it’s also practically made, with pockets for everything you need to get through the workday.

Herschel

If you think you might need something more durable than a leather satchel, check out the Odell messenger bag from Herschel. Made entirely of polyester, this bag’s been designed to weather whatever challenges life might throw its way, all while donning a sleek, minimalist look.

Shinola

While it’s certainly a little pricey, the E/W Messenger from Shinola is well worth it in our opinion. Not only is this bag built with luxurious Navigator leather (an oil-infused material known for its rich hue that deepens overtime), but it also features hand-stitching and an assortment of spacious interior pockets.

Timbuk2

The Proof Laptop Messenger is a no-fuss accessory for the man who means business. The bag is packed with functional goodies, including an internal organizer for writing implements, a large interior that can house a 13” laptop as well as a comfortable cross-body strap. Another great feature? It comes with a lifetime warranty.

Fjallraven

Constructed with a heavy-duty blend of polyester and cotton, this messenger from Fjallraven is about as classic as it gets. Once unbuckled, the single exterior flap reveals a pair of cozy front pockets and a large interior compartment that can hold a 15” laptop. Subtle design details compliment the structure, making this a solid pick for anyone.