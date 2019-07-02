The Manual
Uncategorized Archives

Basics Instincts: A Guide to the Best T-Shirts and Undershirts

Cody Gohl
By

The best T-shirts are both basic and beautiful. T-shirts serves as the canvas of a man’s wardrobe upon which the day’s outfit is mixed and layered. Bold colors, neutrals, or the classic black or white — choose one and let the rest of your outfit grow around it.

But what should you look for when buying a basic T-shirt and which is most important?

What to Look for When Buying a T-Shirt

  • Cut: This is arguably the most important aspect of a t-shirt. It’s how the shirt fits. From slim-fit to athletic to a regular cut, each body type requires an appropriate cut to look good. Knowing your body type will help you determine what cut of shirt you’re looking for. Knowing the cut that fits your body, means you’ll never mess up your silhouette every again.
  • Fabric: What the shirt is made of. Cotton, polyester, wool, cashmere, or a blend.
  • Style: It’s the design aspect of the shirt, not the build. Think undershirts, pocket tees, classic crews, v-necks, and long- and short-sleeves.

Now that we know what we’re talking about, let’s get into it. To learn more about T-shirts, we reached out to Tim Morse, the co-founder and president of Richer Poorer, to tell us a little bit about his company how to look good in a tee.

richer poorer crew pocket tee gray
Richer Poorer/Facebook

The Manual: Richer Poorer — that’s a name that sparks intrigue. What does a name like that say about your brand?

Tim Morse: The juxtaposition of the words Richer Poorer is at the heart of of everything we do from a product perspective — what we stand for as a brand and as humans. Our belief was that products don’t have to be expensive to feel expensive. On a human level, I’ve been fortunate to travel the world, and a reoccurring theme I saw throughout my travels was that some of the wealthiest people I came across had the most angst and seemed generally unhappy. Conversely, I’d meet people with almost nothing or a kid with a soccer ball and no shoes who had smiles for miles. Hence the traditional constructs of “rich” and “poor” I really began to question.

TM: One of our favorite parts about your company’s pocket tee is the cut. It wears comfortably and casually without being too “regular” or too “slim.” Can you tell us what your approach to fit is?

Tim Morse: Thanks for the great feedback. I believe it all starts with fit, so when developing our tee, we decided to take a couture approach to the design process. We spent over a year working on the details. Sampling and re-sampling, sourcing the rights materials, sketching, and pulling in pattern makers until were able to deliver what we felt was the best product in the market for fit, feel, quality, and price. Tees are one of the few pieces of clothing people have a strong emotional connection with. Our goal was to invoke that connection from the first time you meet a [Richer Poorer] tee.

TM: How can I best wear a tee to look good? Any tips on style here?

Tim Morse: What I love about our tees is that they are multi-dimensional, providing both style and function. From a style perspective, I’m a big fan of throwing our tee on with a jean jacket or a cardigan sweater to head to the office or out to dinner. Our long-sleeve tee is great with a pair of [Richer Poorer] sweat pants, hoodie … for a winter morning coffee run and surf check. I also wear my tee to the gym all the time for a super basic look. They say you’re not supposed to work out in cotton, which is total BS. Prior to developing our pocket tee, I had very little experience in wearing one. Now that it’s part of my daily uniform, I’ve become heavily reliant on the functionality of the pocket. Who knew!

The Best T-Shirts and Undershirts

Undershirts

Tommy John Second Skin Crew Neck 
best mens t shirts undershirts tommy john undershirt

Built with luxurious stretch fabrics and a patented “stay-tucked” design, this undershirt from Tommy John truly does feel like a second skin. Plus, it comes outfitted with a special memory collar that snaps back into place with each wear.

Pair of Thieves SuperSoft Crew Neck T-Shirt
best mens t shirts undershirts pair of thieves undershirt

Natural fibers make this Pair of Thieves undershirt soft and breathable, resulting in a cool wearing experience. Perfect solo or tucked underneath a denim jacket, this shirt is bound to become your new favorite.

Richer Poorer Pocket Tee 
best mens t shirts undershirts richer poorer crew pocket tee

A relaxed silhouette makes this pocketed tee from Richer Poorer an ideal everyday go-to. Available in a wide array of colors, you can stock up on a handful of these bad boys for all sorts of different outfits.

Frank and Oak Loose Fit Pocket Tee 
best mens t shirts undershirts frank and oak pocket tee

This pocket tee from Frank and Oak is made from a cotton/polyester blend, so has a comfortable and relaxed fit. Pair with dark jeans and a baggy cardigan for an effortlessly stylish winter look.

Crewnecks

Mott & Bow Crew Neck
best mens t shirts undershirts mott and bow crew shirt

The Mott & Bow Crew Neck tee is crafted with a gentle cotton jersey blend that feels super soft on the skin. We especially like this shirt’s binded neck, which gives it a classic feel. Plus, it comes preshrunk, so the size you buy is the size you get!

Uniqlo Supima Cotton Crew Neck 
best mens t shirts undershirts uniqlo supima shirt

For something a little more affordable, consider this crew neck from Uniqlo. Composed entirely of ultra-soft Supima cotton, this shirt not only feels great on the skin, but is also incredibly breathable. Grab a few of these and you’ll be good to go for an entire season.

V-Necks

Saxx 3Six Five V-Neck
best mens t shirts undershirts saxx v neck tshirt 1

Saxx offers a shallow v-neck crafted with ultra-soft pima cotton, which has longer fibers that results in a softer and more durable product. This well cut v-neck should add a touch of sophistication to any casual look.

Other

Jungmaven 100% Hemp Tee 
best mens t shirts undershirts jungmaven hemp tee

Made with a hemp and cotton blend, this shirt sports a rougher worn look and comes in a ton of great color options. Good to know: This shirt is thicker than normal tees because of the material. Great for winter, but not necessarily something you’d want to wear in the summer.

Dropellabs Cashmere T-Shirt 
best mens t shirts undershirts dropellabs cashmere

Feeling a bit sumptuous? Then you may want to slip into this all-cashmere tee from Dropellabs. The classic cut could lead passerby to assume this was a cotton number, but you (and your grateful limbs) will delight in its unbelievable softness. An added bonus? It’s completely stain-resistant.

Article updated December 18, 2018 by Cody Gohl. Feature image courtesy of Richer Poorer/Facebook.

Don't Miss

19 Classic Books Every Man Should Read (or Re-Read)
Up Next

Step Out in the Best Men's High-Top Sneakers this Season
kiehls new anti aging skincare line will turn back the hands of time kiehlslede
Grooming

Kiehl’s new anti-Aging Skincare for Men Will Turn Back Time

Sweet jars of youth.
Posted By Katie Dickens
backcountry zzzs the five best sleeping bags of 2016 2
Outdoors

Backcountry Zzz’s: The Five Best Sleeping Bags of 2016

We've tested this year's sleeping bags everywhere from spring road trips to off-trail excursions, and found the very best sleeping bags for any wilderness adventure.
Posted By Austin Parker
stay in control with these oil free moisturizers feature
Grooming

Stay In Control With These Oil Free Moisturizers

Hydrate, nourish and protect your skin while getting rid of the shine with these oil control moisturizers.
Posted By Jennifer Ryan Jones
5 new ways to stay shine free this summer mattefeat 2
Grooming

5 New Ways to Stay Shine-Free This Summer

Talking to you, slick.
Posted By Katie Dickens
flirt, pick-up lines
Uncategorized Archives

Upgrade your Game and Eliminate these Bad Pick-Up Lines from your Flirting Repertoire

Revamp your repertoire and rid yourself of these real-life bad pick-up lines, as told to The Manual by the Digital Trends staff.
Posted By Chase McPeak
Best travel sunscreen 2016
Grooming

6 Stashable SPFs that You Can Take with You

Always use protection.
Posted By Katie Dickens
dominican republic
Outdoors

The Wild Side of the Dominican Republic    

Looking for a mid-winter getaway but can’t fathom the notion of another all-inclusive resort, instead, consider a trip to Jarabacoa and take a walk on the wild side of the Dominican Republic.
Posted By Clay Abney
clarins
Grooming

Clarins Rolls Out New Clarins Men Skincare Line

The French Know Skincare.
Posted By Chase McPeak
How to Detox without Dieting
Grooming

How to Detox from Head-to-Toe

Repent for your summer sins.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Red Wing heritage Boots
Fashion & Style

Red Wing Boots in Mossy Oak Camo Definitely Don’t Blend in on the Streets

Stick out in the city crowd with camouflage.
Posted By Zach Middleton
The Wristwatch Handbook
Uncategorized Archives

The Definitive Guidebook to Watches is Here

This is not an average book about watches. “Comprehensive” is an understatement.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
up your armpit game with fancy deodorant deo2
Grooming

Up Your Armpit Game With Fancy Deodorant

Because no one wants to be the smelly guy.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Trinova Waterless Wash and Wax feature
Uncategorized Archives

Get an Amazing At-Home Auto-Detail with TriNova’s Waterless Car Wash

A line of cleaners that won't break the bank.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
Carmel-California-photo-by-Matt-Payne
Travel

The Best Places to Eat, Play, & Stay in Carmel, California

Carmel is often a hub or stopping point rather than a destination in and of itself. This should no longer be the case.
Posted By Matt Payne