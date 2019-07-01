The Manual
Uncategorized Archives

The Best Men’s Snow Boots for Everything from Style to Extreme Conditions

Steven John
By

However, winter is also a time to get out there and enjoy nature in its rawest purity. When snow blankets the mountain peaks, icy winds howl through the trees, and darkness settles in early, a man can still brave the outdoors for hours on end provided he has the right gear — and great winter gear starts with the boots on your feet.

Whether you’re headed for a high alpine summit in the depths of winter or you just have to shovel the damn driveway so you’re not late for work, with a pair of the best snow boots for men strapped onto your feet, you’ll be surefooted, warm, and maybe even stylish, depending on the pair you pick.

The Best Men’s Snow Boots

For Hiking

Men’s Bugaboot Plus IV Omni-Heat Boot

If you’re headed out for a trek that will see you trudging through miles of snow and ice, you need a pair of boots that will offer you warmth, ensure your feet stay dry, and provide plenty of support and traction. That’s why I recommend a pair of boots that were first and foremost designed for hiking, but that just happen to be waterproof, warm, and have a good high rise that keeps out snow even when the drifts have piled up. The Columbia Sportswear Bugaboot Plus IV Omni-Heat boot has an aggressive tread pattern perfect for kicking steps in a snowbound couloir or for keeping you upright on a patch of ice. The boot is rated to keep feet warm in temperatures down to -25 degrees Fahrenheit and is waterproof enough to keep you dry even if you hang out in standing water, much like John Cleese in that classic Monty Python sketch. Too obscure? Anyway, great winter hiking boots, sir.

For Style

Wolverine Brek Durashocks Steel-Toe EH Work Boots

At a glance, the Wolverine Brek Durashocks Steel-Toe EH Work Boots don’t look like they should be waterproof. Then again, they don’t look much like work boots, either, but rather like the boots you slip on with a pair of jeans after the work day is over. These fetching full-grain leather upper boots are very much waterproof and perfect for moderate winter conditions, such as those you’ll find in the city, and are very much work boots, complete with thick cushioning under the heel and a toe box reinforced with steel for your protection. There’s a removable cushioned footbed that offers extra support and enough traction underfoot to keep you stable.

For Affordability

best mens snow boots kamik nationplus
The first time I pulled on a pair of Kamik boots, I was incredulous. How could they be so affordable yet still feel so comfortable? Surely my feet would be cold and wet within a few minutes of time spent in the several inches of snow that had fallen, right? But no. My Kamiks kept my feet dry and warm and held up well during repeated uses. The Kamik NationPlus winter boots have an extra high rise that keeps even deeper snow away from your feet and a layer of 3M Thinsulate insulation for added warmth without adding bulk.  They might not be the height of style, but your non-hypothermic feet won’t care.

For Extreme Conditions

The North Face's Verto S6K Glacier Gore-Tex Boots

If you’re planning a trek across Antartica in June or a climb up Annapurna in December, consider getting yourself a pair of The North Face’s Verto S6K Glacier Gore-Tex Boots. They were designed for genuine adventuring in some of the most adverse conditions on earth. Crampon compatible, fully waterproof, and extra warm thanks to a healthy 400g dose of PrimaLoft insulation, these boots are more boot than most men need, but just the boots the alpine explorer should have on his feet.

For the Boa Lacing System

best mens snow boots korkers polar vortex winter

If you’re not familiar with the Boa lacing system, consider this a PSA. Boa laces use a single dial to tighten or loosen a piece of footwear’s laces, ensuring an even, secure lacing that can be completed with a single hand even while you’re wearing gloves. The Korkers Polar Vortex Winter Boots have a Boa M2 system that cinches them tight with just a few twists and loosens in a second when the central disc is popped forward. And what’s perhaps an even more unique feature is the OnniTrax 3.0 Interchangeable Sole System, which allows the boots to use two different tread patterns depending on the conditions at hand. Or at foot, that is.

Don't Miss

19 Classic Books Every Man Should Read (or Re-Read)
Up Next

12 Best Whiskey Glasses to Elevate Your Drinking Experience
kiehls new anti aging skincare line will turn back the hands of time kiehlslede
Grooming

Kiehl’s new anti-Aging Skincare for Men Will Turn Back Time

Sweet jars of youth.
Posted By Katie Dickens
backcountry zzzs the five best sleeping bags of 2016 2
Outdoors

Backcountry Zzz’s: The Five Best Sleeping Bags of 2016

We've tested this year's sleeping bags everywhere from spring road trips to off-trail excursions, and found the very best sleeping bags for any wilderness adventure.
Posted By Austin Parker
stay in control with these oil free moisturizers feature
Grooming

Stay In Control With These Oil Free Moisturizers

Hydrate, nourish and protect your skin while getting rid of the shine with these oil control moisturizers.
Posted By Jennifer Ryan Jones
5 new ways to stay shine free this summer mattefeat 2
Grooming

5 New Ways to Stay Shine-Free This Summer

Talking to you, slick.
Posted By Katie Dickens
flirt, pick-up lines
Uncategorized Archives

Upgrade your Game and Eliminate these Bad Pick-Up Lines from your Flirting Repertoire

Revamp your repertoire and rid yourself of these real-life bad pick-up lines, as told to The Manual by the Digital Trends staff.
Posted By Chase McPeak
Best travel sunscreen 2016
Grooming

6 Stashable SPFs that You Can Take with You

Always use protection.
Posted By Katie Dickens
dominican republic
Outdoors

The Wild Side of the Dominican Republic    

Looking for a mid-winter getaway but can’t fathom the notion of another all-inclusive resort, instead, consider a trip to Jarabacoa and take a walk on the wild side of the Dominican Republic.
Posted By Clay Abney
clarins
Grooming

Clarins Rolls Out New Clarins Men Skincare Line

The French Know Skincare.
Posted By Chase McPeak
How to Detox without Dieting
Grooming

How to Detox from Head-to-Toe

Repent for your summer sins.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Red Wing heritage Boots
Fashion & Style

Red Wing Boots in Mossy Oak Camo Definitely Don’t Blend in on the Streets

Stick out in the city crowd with camouflage.
Posted By Zach Middleton
The Wristwatch Handbook
Uncategorized Archives

The Definitive Guidebook to Watches is Here

This is not an average book about watches. “Comprehensive” is an understatement.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
up your armpit game with fancy deodorant deo2
Grooming

Up Your Armpit Game With Fancy Deodorant

Because no one wants to be the smelly guy.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Trinova Waterless Wash and Wax feature
Uncategorized Archives

Get an Amazing At-Home Auto-Detail with TriNova’s Waterless Car Wash

A line of cleaners that won't break the bank.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
Carmel-California-photo-by-Matt-Payne
Travel

The Best Places to Eat, Play, & Stay in Carmel, California

Carmel is often a hub or stopping point rather than a destination in and of itself. This should no longer be the case.
Posted By Matt Payne