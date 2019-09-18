Uncategorized Archives

The Best Men’s House Shoes and Slippers: Keep Your Toes Off the Cold Floor

UGG Ascot Leather
Lined with natural wool and sheathed in full-grain, water-resistant leather, UGG’s Ascot short slipper is a stylish and homey choice to provide your feet with ultimate comfort. The brand’s best-selling creation for men also sports a gum-rubber outsole so you can wear them to work on casual Fridays or out to run rainy day errands. Despite the brand’s reputation as a brand for college-age women who wear tights as pants, UGG’s men’s slippers are actually worth a try.

Old Friend Open-toed Slipper
If you deal with swampy feet at home and you’re tootsies are too sensitive to walk around bare to the cold world, these open-toed slippers are funky in design but altogether functional. They’re crafted with real sheepskin on the interior lining for added comfort and a little bit of warmth, yet they offer a lot of breathability. Better yet, the adjustable velcro on top makes these a sure fit for narrow or wide feet, making them one of the best men’s slippers to swoon over despite their orthopedic appearance.

