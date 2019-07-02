The Manual
Step Out in the Best Men’s High-Top Sneakers this Season

Beau Hayhoe
Fall calls for something a little bit different, something a bit tougher and more versatile on the footwear front. Fall calls for high-tops. Specifically, it calls for sneakers that blend comfort and classic looks with durability and an added flair to take on chilly, rainy autumn weather. 

Converse Chuck Taylor 70 High-Top
converse chuck taylor best high tops for men

For a mere $85, you’re getting a stylish high-top sneaker from Converse, a brand that pioneered and perfected the silhouette. The Chuck 70 features thicker rubber and OrthoLite cushioning to recraft and reimagine a timeless style for today’s modern man. So, what’s our take on that? The Chuck 70 should be worn with slim grey denim, a henley, and a chambray shirt to your next concert.

Clae Gregory Mid in Latte Leather
clae gregory mid sole high top

Blending sporty and refined is no small task, and the West Coast-based style purveyors at Clae have outdone themselves with the handsome Gregory Mid. A perfect pick when you want to trade in your Chelsea boots for something casual but polished at the office. Try it with slim dark denim, a white Oxford, and a navy cotton blazer.

Toms Trvl Lite High Sneakers
toms trvl lite sneaker high top best mens high tops

Can high-top sneakers be stylish? Sure thing. Can they be sustainable? They absolutely can. Toms merges both, as one would expect, with a high-top take on its Trvl Lite line. We’re talking a lightweight pair of neutral sneakers that provide plenty of clean, classic styling potential.

SeaVees Mariners Boots
seavess marine boots high tops best high tops for men

Known for crafting more laid-back styles, SeaVees takes on inclement fall weather with its rugged and ready Mariners Boots. The perfect crossover between a pair of high-top sneakers and your toughest winter boots, the Ventile duck construction on these bad boys makes ‘em ready for everything from a rainy fall tailgate to a chilly weekend hike.

Greats Royale High in Nero
greats royale high top best mens high tops for men

Merging the sort of construction and materials more typically found in fine dress shoes has proven an effective and supremely stylish strategy for Greats over the years.  The Royale High is no different. We suggest you try these out with a charcoal herringbone suit and a chambray dress shirt for office style that gives off a slightly devil-may-care vibe.

