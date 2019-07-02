7 Best Men’s Denim Jackets to Shop Right Now

The Manual
Relaxed yet crisp, retro yet modern, this versatile fashion accessory has been a popular closet staple since it first emerged on the scene over a century ago.

While it’s pretty easy to find a denim jacket online, it’s not always so easy to snag a truly excellent one. Why? With the dozens of options available, landing on the perfect one can be a daunting and nearly impossible process. Thankfully, we’ve picked through the pile and selected a few of our favorites.

34 Heritage Travis Golden Twill Jacket
34 Heritage Travis Golden Twill Jacket

While not technically a denim jacket, this coat from 34 Heritage evokes the feel of the classic material thanks to its ultra-soft cotton construction. The lightweight fabric blend makes for a stretchy garment that’s got a relaxed fit built with mobility and comfort in mind.

Flint & Tinder Denim Trucker Jacket
Flint & Tinder Denim Trucker Jacket

Designed in tribute to the iconic trucker jacket of the ’60s and ’70s, this offering from Flint & Tinder is a great pick for the vintage guy. A stonewashed, black denim exterior gives this jacket a contemporary feel that’s as appropriate for running errands as it is for grabbing happy hour drinks after work.

Levi’s Trucker Jacket
best mens denim jackets levi s trucker jacket

There is perhaps no name more synonymous with denim than Levi’s, so we, of course, had to include one of its jackets on this list. Our pick is the brand’s original jean jacket, which features a classic silhouette that’s flattering on nearly every body type. The coat also comes in a spectrum of different denim shades, so you should have no trouble finding a color that works for you.

Calvin Klein Denim Jacket
Calvin Klein Denim Jacket

Another great denim go-to is this traditional jacket from Calvin Klein. A bit thinner than some of the other picks on this list, the coat is ideal for the first crisp days of autumn. It’s also totally machine washable, so you can rest easy knowing it’ll stay looking fresh for years to come.

Wrangler Western Jacket from
Wrangler Western Jacket

If you’re interested in more of a rugged aesthetic, consider the Wrangler Western Jacket. With its dark finish, spread collar, and prominent hardware, this coat looks as good in the bustling city as it does on the ranch. Keep in mind that the fit here is going to be a bit more rigid than the other jackets on this list.

Scotch & Soda Hooded Trucker Jacket
Scotch & Soda Hooded Trucker Jacket

For something a little different from the typical denim jacket fare, check out this hooded option from Scotch & Soda. While the coat itself is fairly traditional (vintage wash, open collar, bold front buttons), the mesh and jersey hood puts a fun twist on the silhouette and brings some extra warmth to the garment.

Zara Denim Jacket
Zara Denim Jacket

This denim jacket from Zara offers a playful take on the classic style. Here, a light wash is complemented by a ring of faux shearling fur about the neck, which makes for a modern and hip vibe. Pair with dark jeans or joggers and you’ve got yourself a look that’s ready for fall.

