Best Men’s Body Wash and Bar Soaps for Ultimate Hydration

OK, gentlemen. Put on those lab coats and safety glasses. It’s time to geek out over moisturization.

Every time you shower, the products you’re using are stripping your skin, not only of all the dirt and oils you don’t want but also all of the good oils that your body produces to help protect us from the environment. (By the way, if your product produces loads of lather, while that can be fun, it may also mean it contains sulfates, which saps skin even further.) 

Because of all that, it’s even more important to make sure that your body wash or bar soap is packed with moisturizing ingredients. You will still want to follow up with a good all-over moisturizer, and a separate face moisturizer, but this will certainly be a good place to start (and may just do the trick if you’ve overslept). 

CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash

CeraVe gets top billing in this round-up because it does what it says it will and does it well. Using hydrating ceramides, while remaining soap and sulfate free, CeraVe offers extreme moisturizing properties and still has a bit of gentle foaming action for all you lather lovers out there.

Avène Xeracalm Lipid-Replenishing Cleansing Oil

Formulated to treat serious skin conditions like eczema or atopic dermatitis, this oil cleanser soothes even the driest, most sensitive types with therapeutic thermal spring water and restorative fatty acids and ceramides. It’s so gentle the whole family can use it, getting a spa treatment in every shower.

Baxter of California Vitamin Cleansing Bar

If you’re partial to bar soap, but not a fan of its usual dehydrating effects, Baxter of California offers this incredibly nourishing option, packed with aloe, a marine complex, and sunflower seed oil. That orange stripe down the middle isn’t just pretty, it’s also packed with hydrating glycerin. We like the citrus and herbal musk scent, but it’s also available in lime/pomegranate.

Oars + Alps Moisturizing Alps Bar

Oars + Alps was founded by two women with outdoorsy husbands who wanted to create a skincare collection that was man-friendly, simple, natural, non-toxic, and TSA-approved at a price point that doesn’t hurt the wallet. This moisturizing bar includes shea butter and “Alpine Caribou Moss.” Crushed juniper berries provide a light exfoliant, while clay sourced from the Amazon Rainforest helps remove skin impurities and detoxifies. Larch tree extract creates a barrier to help skin lock in moisture.

Bioderma Atoderm UltraNourishing Shower Cream

Talk about good fats versus bad! The superfatting agents in Atoderm Crème de douche are made to be perfectly compatible with the human skin, helping us to biologically rebuild our own protective moisture-barrier. Its purifying agents also limit the proliferation of micro-organisms that aggravate skin dryness.

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Smoothing Oil-to-Foam Body Cleanser

This cleansing oil uses grapeseed and castor oils to create a light foam that is rich in fatty acids and antioxidants. It gently cleans skin, leaving it smooth and velvety to the touch. It’s lightly scented with vanilla and almond for a clean fragrance that won’t overwhelm you or your bathroom. 

