Traditionally shaped like a loafer with a moccasin toe and non-marking rubber sole with a siping pattern for grip, your modern boat shoe can look as close or as far from the classic as you please.

We reeled in the best boat shoes available and found options for the luxury yachter, adventure-seeking catamaran racer, and even the rebel surfer who hates boat shoes. So sail on, sailor.

Sperry Authentic Original Boat Shoe

The forefather of the boat shoe, Sperry lets you design your own, picking every detail down to the eyelets, monogram, and tread. More than 10 customizable options go into your unique boat shoe, without losing the authenticity of shape and features. The modern boat shoe was invented by Paul A. Sperry in Connecticut in 1935 when he cut his shoes to make them more efficient for boating. Today, whether you own a boat or not, these classics are always on trend.

Reef Deckhand 3

A fresh, young take on what is often an older style piece, the Deckhand 3 boat shoe by Reef belong on the toes of a catamaran racer. These super-durable boat shoes aren’t concerned with being status symbols. Instead, the premium canvas upper and supportive EVA sock liner make for a fun and supportive deck shoe for the kid-at-heart. Work great as skate shoes too.

OluKai Nalukai Slip-On

The rugged-cut leather and heavy stitching of OluKai’s boat shoe slip on, the Nalukai (which translates to ‘weathered’) is straight-up manly. I can almost smell the full-grain leather musk just looking at it. An essential for boating shoes, the outsole is non-marking rubber with added “traction pods” for stability. Remove and wash the plush footbed because these babies will get plenty of wear.

Swims Breeze Wave Lace

The classic loafer silhouette gets a lightweight updated with all-over breathable mesh and a plush foam padding to create sneaker-like comfort. This slip-on is for active boating adventures – you can get these boat shoes completely drenched without ruining them. A textured rubber outsole also creates traction on slippery surfaces.

