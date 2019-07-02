Share

Along with dependable winter boots and the right winter jacket, a great beanie serves a dual purpose — we’re talking both style and function. Beanies are an easy upgrade any winter outfit. From a dressed up business attire to an otherwise drab weekend fit, slap a colorful cap on your head and suddenly you’re David Beckham.

Colorful beanies can be a great addition to neutral winter colors, but finding a versatile cap in colors such as grey, black, or even navy blue, gives you the ability to wear it on a daily basis.

Below are twelve beanies for men that we wouldn’t mind wearing. Would you?

12 Best Beanies for Men

Filson Watch Cap Beanie

This cuffed watch cap from Filson provides everything you need to keep your noggin warm in the course of your outdoor adventurers. It’s made from a 100-percent virgin wool knit sourced from the U.S. The virgin wool, which refers to a sheep’s first shearing, insulates through rain, snow, and extremely low temperatures, making this a great pick for a cold day in the field or an early morning fly fishing or hunting trip. Even better? You can sport it as a stylish go-to everyday beanie.

L.L. Bean Ragg Wool Hat

This versatile lambswool beanie from our trusted friends at L.L. Bean is offered in four winter-ready colors to go with whatever your fit of the day is. It’s incredibly warm, so much that you could wear this to a snow-filled football game at Lambeau Field in December and your head will be sweating. Furthermore, this beanie provides an optimal snug fit and a polyester microfleece lining that keeps the heat in when wet.

FEIT Short Beanie

Our winter beanie roundup features caps that offer both functionality and style, but there is no question FEIT’s Winter hat takes the superlative for best looking. It holds a bit more weight on its price tag, however, seeing as it’s hand-knit by a Japanese master milliner who has made hats for none other than the Japanese Imperial family. The fisherman short beanie style is crafted with 100-percent wool and no synthetics, making it a versatile option for dressing up or down.

Carhartt WIP Beanie

The Carhartt WIP acrylic beanie is a classic winter staple offered in a multitude of colors to cater to everyone’s personality. This Winter cap does more than just make your head shine brightly in a crowd, though. Carhartt WIP has a foothold as one of the most respected American workwear brands so you know high-quality and high-utility is front and center in its craftsmanship. The acrylic construction offers great stretch to fit most head sizes, as well as plenty of warmth to get you through a workday or a long winter walk with the dog.

Topman Orange Ribbed Docker Beanie

Fisherman-style beanies have been a fashion statement for a while now and if you’re searching for something that’ll revive any drab weekend look and provide warmth for your head at a low price, Topman has got you covered – literally. This beanie is minimal in its design, but flashy in its colorways, so you can stand out amidst the overcast weather and brighten up an otherwise earth-toned fit. And because it sports a durable acrylic construction, the Topman fisherman-style beanie can be used as a beater and then thrown in the washing machine for quick clean up.

Patagonia Rolled Beanie

We know what you’re thinking: another Fisherman silhouette? Really? Bear with me here. Patagonia’s rolled beanie is a sure-fire winter cap for warmth, style, and function. no matter the setting. Made by one of the most respected outdoor brands in the world, you know the winter protection it will afford is top-notch. Better yet, Patagonia’s rolled beanie is made with an itch-free, warm, and environmentally conscious blend of recycled polyester and spandex that channels the classic outdoor style and is ready for any mountain adventure.

8.6.4 Cashmere Beanie

Cashmere feels great over the ears, too. 8.6.4’s black beanie boasts an incredible comfort for cold winter days and is a versatile option to go with whatever you decide to pull out of your wardrobe for the day. 8.6.4 offers the modern and stylish design in other colors, if you so desire, but it’s the artisan craftsmanship and overall fashionable nature that should really make you drool.

Upstate Stock American Mohair Beanie

New Jersey brand Upstate Stock has a go-to winter cap that puts forth lightweight durability and a longer style compared to your typical double-layered ragg wool beanie. Its design is versatile (it’s offered in four great colors) and can be worn cuffed or uncuffed. However, it’s the silk-like texture made from the hair of an American Angora goat (mohair) combined with acrylic fibers that makes this a snug and comfortable winter beanie.

Urban Outfitters Waffle Beanie

If you’re looking for an option that is utterly affordable, but you don’t want to sacrifice style, Urban Outfitters offers a stellar, waffle-knit beanie that looks as great as any in our winter beanie roundup. It does provide somewhat of a tight fit though, so if you have a bigger noggin and don’t like beanies that squeeze your head, this one may not be for you. Nonetheless, the acrylic waffle beanie is available in five different neutral colors depending on your taste, all of which are crafted with a thermal texture and fold-up cuff for mod-style.

Oliver Spencer Arbury Hat

U.K.-based brand Oliver Spencer offers a chic, seasonally appropriate burnt orange and chocolate beanie made from 100 percent extrafine wool. This puppy is incredibly warm, making it perfect for activities such as shoveling snow, running errands during the coldest days of the year, or sitting out back for a winter bonfire.

Columbiaknit Marled Knitted Cap

This one is a versatile knitted cap to pair with your favorite charcoal or plaid scarf. This Marled Knitted Cap from Columbiaknit is made in Portland, Oregon, so it delivers when it comes to timeless, long-lasting quality season after season.

Alps & Meters Classic Pom Hat

Made from 100-percent lamb’s wool, the Pom Hat from Alps & Meters is a whimsical take on the beanie. The cap harks back to the old days of alpine skiing, but with enhanced performance features that make it a standout winter essential.