Burn your Snuggie and toss the tattered blanket you use as a cape to drink coffee in the morning because these bathrobes not only keep you warm and comfortable but will start your day on an elevated note.

Pick between styles loved by mountain men, island-hopping billionaires, or modern minimalists.

Rebel Canyon Long Sleeve Shawl Collar Reversible Jersey Robe

This reversible Jersey Robe has a male-specific frame that is edgier than unisex bathrobes. A mix of 60 percent cotton and 40 percent polyester blend together in a soft jersey that is extra-washed to feel super luxurious and lived-in. It’s machine washable, or just reverse it until you get avo and eggs on both sides.

Nautica Solid Shawl Collar Plush Robe

Plush times a million, this solid-colored Nautica Shawl Collar robe will replace your towel all winter. Hitting below the knees, you’ve got plenty of fluffy coverage. The fabric dries fairly fast, so once you build up the nerve to change into pajamas, you can slip this robe back on and kick back. Made of 100 percent polyester so no, it’s not a hyper-luxury bathrobe, but it does a solid, hard-working A-plus job.

Pottery Barn Vincent Men’s Flannel Bath Robe

As a year-round lounging essential, the perfect bathrobe should be used both after a hot shower and during a lazy weekend morning. Made of 100-percent cotton twill, the Vincent Men’s Flannel Bath Robe from Pottery Barn (don’t be fooled, their fabrics are legit) satisfies all robe-ing needs with warmth, great length, a luxe neck, and matching slippers. Plus for under $100, you get a cozy, fluff-free robe that uses responsible cotton. Add a monogram and advance to the next level of leisure.

Snowe Honeycomb Bathrobe

Super modern and quick-drying, Snowe’s Honeycomb Bathrobe is a unisex fit that you’ll be fighting your S.O. over. The soft waffle construction offers a bit of give, but for the most part, makes you feel like a swaddled baby. Materials are 100 percent organic and comfortable year-round. Made in Italy, there’s something avant-garde in the unique aesthetic of this bathrobe and we love how different it looks from the status quo.

Restoration Hardware Textured Weave Terry Robe

Leave it to Restoration Hardware to make an exquisitely tailored robe with Turkish cotton inside and out and a plush terry lining — the quintessential manly man’s bathrobe. The nubby cotton exterior offers depth and weight with a textured weave and perhaps most important, it’s below-knee length. Cozy, comfortable, and yet highly elegant. Mature, rich men who buy Cuban cigars and live in desert mansions wear robes like this.

Rough Linen St. Barts Linen Robe

Linen robes rule, especially if you live that island life or experience warm weather year round. Also great for the spa at your bougie athletic club so you’re not carrying a heavy hotel bathrobe that will get wet and nasty. The St. Barts Linen Robe from Rough Linen is made of 100 percent mid-weight linen with a flattering collar and modest unisex body. We love how tapered the body is and that the sleeves are neatly fitted to the wrist and not gaping. This robe is roughly shin-length with two big front pockets for a book or beer (staycation robe goals).

Pendleton Washable Whisperwool Robe

A more relaxed, hip option for dudes who want a bathrobe at their winter cabin retreat, turn to Pendleton for their washable Whisperwool Robe, perfect for an apres-ski whiskey in front of the fireplace after heavy powder days. Pendleton’s wool is great because it’s still fairly lightweight and itch-free. You’ll find three pockets on this robe, so load up on snacks, booze, and music then sit for a long, long time.

Derek Rose Lombard Piped Cotton-Jacquard Robe

Although you may think this Derek Rose Lombard Robe is made of silk, it’s actually cotton-jacquard, aka super smooth, yet with a texture. Classic white piping makes us feel like Don Draper and the shawl collar is a smart, mature choice. You could wear this robe in your 20s through your 80s and still look good. We wouldn’t be surprised if the high-quality fabric held up that long and then some. If you’re looking for a robe that will never go out of style, you found it.

Zimmerli Piped Silk-Satin Robe

No robe roundup is complete without a silk number. Please give your attention to Zimmerli’s Piped Silk-Satin Robe, handmade from crease-resistant silk-satin that has a certain old world charm. Not so amazing for stepping directly out of the shower, but a must-have for lazily drinking coffee and reading the paper (i.e. your phone) in the morning. Waking up and slipping on this robe gives you a sophisticated energy boost that lasts all day.

Bonsoir London Silk Lined Cashmere Robe

You thought robe-life was a game? This Silk Lined Cashmere Robe should be considered only by true comfort connoisseurs. Made of super-soft Italian cashmere and a full silk lining, the deep shawl collar adds a handsome old-school robe vibe while the wide tie belt keeps you covered and wrapped tight. If you prefer cashmere next-to-skin instead of silk, there’s an unlined option. Bonsoir London offers complimentary monogramming by their expert Somerset seamstresses. Don’t throw this gem into the washing machine; dry clean only.