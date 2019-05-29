Portion Control: The Best Meal Prep Containers on the Market

Share

Whichever meal prep containers you use, your choice should be dictated by your lifestyle. Find the right on-the-go option that fits your schedule and feel confident in your caloric intake.

Best Plastic Meal Prep Containers

We focused on BPA-free plastic containers for their lightweight and low cost. Featuring temperature resistance, easy clean-up, and impressive durability, these plastic options came out on top as the most preferred food storage containers in the world of meal prep.

Reditainer 2 Compartment Container, 20-pack

Leakproof, microwavable, BPA-free, and freezable, these meal prep containers from Reditainer may look like you standard take-out box, but these are far more sturdy and reusable. They also do not warp when reheated. Thanks to the clever bento-like divider, the smaller section fits one cup of veggies and the larger section fits one cup of complex carbohydrates. Whether you’re back-to-school shopping or just planning lunch ahead of time, these microwave-safe plastic containers can help you prep like a pro.

ChefLand 3-Compartment Container, 10-pack

These three-compartment food prep containers feature clear lids, deep capacity, and self-insulated polypropylene to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold. Made with non-toxic BPA-free materials, the plastic can be reheated, tossed in the dishwasher, or left in the freezer for later use, however you’ll need to hand wash each lid individually.

Best Glass Meal Prep Containers

Glass containers, with their resistance to stain and smells, are also another good option. However, while glass containers on the whole are healthier than plastic, their poor portability and inherent break-ability outweigh their positive attributes, making them a second-choice for the hardcore meal prepper. The casual lunch-bringer may be more kind.

Glasslock 18-Piece Oven Safe Assortment Set

This 18-piece set of wide-mouth glass meal prep containers comes with a variety of different sizes to meet your varying food storage needs. including an option for snack foods. The lids are made from BPA-free plastic, but aren’t designed to be used in the microwave and, since they feature a soft silicone rubber seal, probably shouldn’t be put in the dishwasher. However, the glass bottoms are microwave-, oven-, and freezer-safe. Just don’t drop them.

Rubbermaid 8-piece Glass Food Storage Set

This eight-piece glass set from Rubbermaid easily covers a week’s worth of tasty office lunches. Constructed with sleek, crystal-clear tempered glass, these containers can go straight from the fridge to the oven or microwave and back again. With nested sizes and thin snap-on lids, they are easy to store in your freezer or cupboard without taking up too much space.

Best Stainless Steel Meal Prep Containers

Another food storage option is to carry your meals in a stainless steel meal prep container. While this material won’t be the most practical for people in colder climates, there’s something effortlessly stylish about these vessels. Plus, they’re excellent at keeping hot foods steaming hot.

ECOlunchbox

While they’re not totally leak-proof, they’re still great for both damp and dry foods as they come equipped with vice-like clips. Unlike glass meal prep containers, however, this metal food container is absolutely not safe for the microwave.

LunchBot

A great way to tackle meal prep is to make a soup, stew, or chili that willl last you through the week. And once you’ve cooked up for your favorite liquid meal, store it in the airtight 16-ounce thermal container from LunchBot. It’s also a great option if you want something warm with your cold lunch but don’t have a microwave available.

To-Go Ware 2-Tier Stainless Lunch Box

For a more traditional look, check out this two-tier stainless steel lunch box from To-Go Ware. The individual boxes keep ingredients separate and snap together for easy transportation.

Best Meal Prep Kits

If you want a versatile meal kit that includes more than just a container, you might be interested in a meal prep kit, which include plastic containers with additional useful items and temperature control measures. Although these sets might be great for car commuters, they have multiple pieces, making them somewhat awkward for other forms of commuting. A kit might not be the best choice for those of us riding bikes or hopping on public transportation.

Evolutionize Meal Prep Bag, 3-pack

This kit was built to set your up for success all day. The meal prep bag comes with three full-size BPA meal containers and an ice pack to keep your edibles chilled. The bag also provides easy access to snacks and hold two shake/beverage bottles.

Rubbermaid LunchBlox

This prep kit has modular containers that snap together to stay organized, including a blue ice freezer pack to keep your food cool.

Article originally published November 16, 2016.