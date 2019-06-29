The Manual
Lip balms are a crucial addition to your winter skincare regime. The skin of the lips is thinner, making it more susceptible to drying out than the rest of the facial skin, therefore it is essential to keep it especially protected. Dry, cracked, even bloody lips can be prevented just by investing in simple, routine lip protection.

The Old Faithful

Aquaphor Lip Repair 3-pack
best lip balm for men lips balms aquaphor

Tried and true, Aquaphor has been a trusted name in skin therapy for decades, and is touted as the No. 1 dermatologist-recommended brand. This balm immediately relieves dryness and soothes chapped, cracked lips on contact. Packed with shea butter and chamomile essence, this is a proven balm to keep on you at all times.

The Fragrance-Free SPF

Context Lip Repair SPF 30
best lip balm for men lips balms context

Vitamin E and olive oil are just a couple of the moisturizing ingredients in this lip balm. Aloe vera and rosemary extract help to repair damaged cells. Added SPF 30 further protects from additional sun damage, which is the number one sign of aging, even on the lips. No matter the time of year, you benefit from using an SPF anywhere that sees the sun.

The Organic Go-To

Dr. Bronners Peppermint Organic Lip Balm
best lip balm for men balms dr bronners

Is there anything Dr. Bronner’s can’t do? This tingly delight of a balm uses all natural beeswax, as well as organic jojoba, avocado, and hemp oils to moisturize and protect lips. Of course, if it’s Dr. Bronner’s, it has more than a single function — this balm can be used on hands, feet, even old and new tattoos. But, if you end up rubbing this all over your dry, cracked feet, maybe invest in a second one for your lips. This balm also comes in lemon-lime and orange-ginger flavors.

The Secret Agent

Lip Moisturizer from Malin+Goetz 
best lip balm for men balms malin and goetz

This hydrating gel from Malin+Goetz uses a blend of fatty acids and plant-based nutrients to moisturize and revitalize dry lips. Fragrance, flavor, and color free, the balm could be a great pick for guys on the prowl for something as functional as it is discreet.

The Rejuvenator

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm
best lip balm for men balms jack black shea butter

Infused with Vitamin E, avocado oil, green tea extract, and antioxidants, the Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm is built to undo damage caused by the bitter winds and dry cold of winter. Plus, it features an SPF of 25, which helps to protect your lips from harmful UV rays.

The Quick Fix

Facial Fuel Lip Moisturizer from Kiehl’s
best lip balm for men balms kiehls facial fuel

The Facial Fuel Lip Moisturizer from Kiehl’s is an effective, no-fuss option perfect for the guy on the go. The hydrating concoction helps to reintroduce moisture to chapped lips without leaving behind a noticeable sheen, which could be a big selling point for fellas looking for more of a matte finish.

The Shine-Inducer

Burt’s Bees Coconut & Pear Lip Balm
best lip balm for men balms burts bees coconut and pear

Featuring a coconut oil base with hints of shea butter and pear extract, this lip balm from Burt’s Bees is ideal for someone who wants a soft application with a bit of shine. The special formula is especially well-suited for cracked lips, as it sinks deeply into the skin to renew your lips’ natural glow.

The Over-Achiever

Verso Lip Serum
best lip balm for men lips balms verso

“Whoa, that’s a lot of money for a lip balm,” you say. Well, yes, but it’s worth it. This balm not only moisturizes with hyaluronic acid (an uber moisturizer found in your own skin) and fortifies with peptides, it also reduces lines, wrinkles, and dark spots thanks very powerful retinol. Vitamin A derivatives, such as retinol, have been shown to stop or even reverse wrinkles by increasing cell-turnover. What does this all mean? Use this, and your dry lips will look better than ever.

