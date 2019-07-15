Share

Side sleeping is associated with the best level of sleep. Your spine is in proper alignment, your neck and head are even with your back, and you’re less likely to snore than if you were a back sleeper. That said, if you’re using the wrong pillow, you’re throwing away all the great benefits of side sleeping.

In order to maintain proper spine alignment, side sleepers need a pillow with a high loft. If you’re a side sleeper, you’ve probably done that annoying dance in the middle of the night, trying desperately to reshape and fluff up your pillow because it’s lost its shape.

Best Luxury Pillow: MALOUF Z 100% Natural Talalay Latex Zoned Pillow

King

Loft: 4.5-5.75 inches

Ideal for side sleepers or back sleepers who like a firm pillow

5-year warranty

This pillow is great for sleepers who need a high loft and a lot of support, and you don’t need to worry about it losing its shape. It’s punched with holes of varying sizes – larger in the center, smaller on the perimeter – which gives it extra cooling power, beyond what other latex pillows can provide. As an added bonus, this pillow comes with a five-year warranty, so you know it’ll stay firm and supportive for years to come.

Best Budget Pillow: Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow

King

Loft: 7 inches

Ideal for broad-shouldered side sleepers looking for an ultra-thick pillow

Constantly folding your pillow? Looking for the highest, firmest pillow out there? If you’re broad-shouldered or you’re a heavy sleeper, Brooklyn Bedding’s latex pillow features a seven-inch loft. This molded talalay latex pillow will stay supportive throughout the night so you don’t have to fold your pillows in half anymore. Plus, it comes with a super-cozy bamboo cover, so it’s ready to sleep on right out of the box.

Best Adjustable Pillow: PureTree Organic Natural Shredded Latex Foam Pillow

Queen

Loft: 2.5 inches

Ideal for sleepers who needs an adjustable pillow

Do you love latex pillows but you often switch to your stomach or back in the middle of the night? Or, do you need even more loft than the average sleeper? PureTree has created a customizable pillow for both sleepers. Just unzip the 100% organic cotton shell as well as the pillow itself and add or remove the shredded latex filling to create the perfect pillow for you. Shredded latex offers extra cooling power and air circulation as well, so if you’re a hybrid sleeper who needs a little more cooling power, this is a great choice.

Best Pillow for Hybrid Sleepers: Pacific Coast Restful Nights Latex Foam Pillow

King

Ideal for sleepers who have no preference for stomach, side, or back sleeping

Latex pillows are typically too firm for stomach and back sleepers, but Pacific Coast’s model features medium support for hybrid sleepers. If you love the support and softness latex pillows offer but can’t handle a high loft, this pillow can remedy your problem. If you get sweaty at night, Pacific Coast’s latex pillow has a ventilated core with holes punched through it to allow for air circulation.

Best Contoured Pillow: ALPHA LATEX Contoured Pillow

Size Big Waves

Loft: 3.9-3.7 inches

Ideal for back and side sleepers

When you think of contoured pillows, you probably think first of memory foam. If you love feeling like your head and neck are being supported and cradled but you want to switch to a latex pillow, here’s your chance. Plus, you’re getting a different sleep experience based on which direction you turn it. In one orientation, this pillow has a high loft for side sleepers and broad-shouldered sleepers. Back sleepers can turn it 180 degrees for a lower height. So, if you like to turn onto your back from your side during the night, just flip your pillow and you’ll have the adjusted loft you need.

Pros and Cons of Latex Pillows

Latex pillows can be polarizing. They’re too high and firm for stomach sleepers, who might be better suited to using fluffy, cloud-like down pillows. They might be too firm for back sleepers as well, who need a pillow that has a slightly lower loft but more softness to prevent the head from either falling backward or tilting upward. However, if you’re broad-shouldered, or you’ve always found yourself folding your pillows in half or fluffing them up throughout the next, latex pillows might be the answer you’re looking for.

Pros of Latex Pillows

They reduce neck and back stiffness and pain and can cut down on waking headaches.

Latex is typically made with all-natural rubber, but not always. If it’s important to you, make sure the brand you’re looking at uses all-natural rubber in its latex.

Latex sleeps cooler than other pillow materials like down.

Latex is naturally mildew-proof and dust mite resistant.

Latex retains its shape better than other pillows; because it’s so naturally supportive, it’ll spring back for even the heaviest sleeper.

Cons of Latex Pillows