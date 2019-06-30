The Best Insulated Water Bottles to Keep Your Cool

Share

Not only is using a water bottle economical, environmentally conscious, and just plain useful, but it also lets friends and coworkers know that those are principles you value. Do yourself and your beverage of choice a favor and buy an insulated bottle that works for you.

Best Overall

Hydro Flask Bottles

Great insulation, simple design, bold color choices, an easy-to-carry handle, a lifetime warranty — what else could you want? What about a company that cares about our green spaces? Through its Parks for All program, Hydro Flask provides grants to non-profit organizations focused on building, maintaining, restoring, or providing better access to parks. Couple this with a long-lasting design that keeps drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours, and you’ve got a bottle that can work for everyone.

Takeaway:

Available in 18 ounces, 21 ounces, 24 ounces, 32 ounces, 40 ounces, and 64 ounces, as well as regular and wide mouths

The wide variety of sizes, colors, and matching lids are hard to beat.

Best Buy

Vremi Stainless Steel Water Bottle

This insulated water bottle has all the basics: stainless steel, double wall insulation, a 16-ounce carrying capacity, and the ability to keep drinks cold or warm for up to 12 hours. For just over 10 bucks, it will get the job done. The not-so-great details of the bottle is that it’s not particularly attractive, has a small mouth, and has a cheap quality about it — but it works!

Takeaway:

Available in 16 ounces

Although it’s not as pretty or persistent as the other options on this list, it is your best bottle on a budget.

Best Lightweight Options

CamelBak Podium Big Chill

Whether you’re crushing the pavement on a road bike or tossing a frisbee at the park, you can take down the heat with CamelBak’s Podium Big Chill insulated water bottle. Constructed with BPA-free plastic, this double-walled bottle with closed cell foam technology should replace any standard water bottle you’ve got stashed alongside your outdoor gear. On a hot day, the Podium Big Chill will keep you and your drink cooler for longer. The self-sealing Jet Valve cap allows you to you hydrate without pause and, once you’re done for the day, can keep your drink from leaking in your bag with a secure lockout. With a handful of different color and design options, this bottle can fit both your active and style needs.

Takeaway:

Available in 25 ounces.

This bottle is easy to carry via hand or bike and can story well in a backpack.

Nalgene Tritan Wide-Mouth Bottle with Insulated Sleeve

This is insulated spin on a classic water bottle. Nalgene is known for its 32-ounce water bottle that is great for, well, water. If hydration is your goal, carry this lightweight water bottle around with you wherever you go and measure your liquid consumption as you gulp through the day. To keep your drink cool, add the neoprene sleeve that has a simple and attractive design.

Takeaway:

Available in 32 ounces.

Both the bottle and sleeve are interchangeable and easy to customize (and wash).

Best Heavy-Duty Options

Yeti Rambler

Use the Rambler to keep your hot chocolate hot, your cocktails chilled, and your water from spilling on all sorts of adventures, whether it be a simple commute to the office or an extended car camping trip. The cap screws on tight, providing a tougher seal than Yeti’s popular tumbler. It comes in six colors, plus the classic stainless steel. The double-wall insulation is dishwasher-safe, as well as damage- and rust-resistant.

Takeaway:

Available in 18 ounces, 26 ounces, and 36 ounces.

The Rambler boasts the same durability that Yeti is known for.

OtterBox Elevation 20 Tumbler

Like its Yeti counterpart, the Elevation is stainless steel in construction but can be dressed up in a few bold colors. If that wasn’t enough, you could also add a sleeve for more color options and added grip. Add to that a sweat-resistant design, an OtterBox lifetime warranty, and a range of compatible lids, from a shaker to a French press, and you have a multi-purpose bottle that can make your coffee and store it, too.

Takeaway:

Available in 20 ounces

Did we mention the Otterbox lifetime warranty?

Best for the Office

Klean Kanteen Insulated Wide

When it comes to keeping beverages warm or cold at the office, Klean Kanteen makes a bottle that is fresh and functional. With double-wall vacuum insulation, stainless steel construction, and attractive colors to choose from, your Klean Kanteen should follow you to all of your staff meetings. The best part is the Cafe Cap, which is leak-proof, easy to drink from, and just all around clean.

Takeaway:

Available in 12 ounces, 16 ounces, and 20 ounces

The Cafe Cap matches the wide mouth, which makes it easy to fill with ice or clean.

Alex Bottle

This stylish bottle will keep your beverages hot for six hours and cold for 18 hours. The modular construction makes it ideal for doubling as a cocktail shaker or short tumbler (simply unscrew and use the bottom half). It also comes with a convenient carrying strap, a silicone sleeve for added protection, and a handful of trendy colors. Oh, and it’s dishwasher-safe!

Takeaway:

Available in 26 ounces.

The modular design really is unique among the competition.

S’well Stainless Steel Bottles

Many insulated bottles are double-walled, but S’well takes it a step further with triple-wall insulation. That not only means your cold drinks will stay cold (for 24 hours) and your hot drinks hot (12 hours), but you won’t get any pesky condensation on the outside. The best part: there are so many color options.

Takeaway:

Available in 9 ounces, 17 ounces, and 25 ounces.

Personalization is key — imagine a color or a pattern and S’well is bound to have it.

Article originally published June 2, 2017. Last updated to include new products and pricing.