Share

Below, check out the best hot sauces you can buy right now (which is faster than the other option, making your own). They range in type of pepper and heat level, so there’s a little something for everyone.

Tabasco Raspberry Chipotle

If there is a dessert hot sauce, this is it. While most of us know Tabasco from their iconic hot sauce, their Raspberry Chipotle is no sleeper.

Kumana Avocado Hot Sauce

Avocado toast might prevent us from buying houses, but avocado hot sauce gives us everything we want from the alligator pear and then some. Or better yet, seek out some Venezuelan food, where the avocado hot sauce is a staple.

Moore’s Spicy Mustard Hot Sauce

Don’t go into this one expecting yellow mustard simply mixed with hot sauce. One of the many hot sauces made by Moore’s Marinades & Sauces, this sauce is more about accentuating flavors than it is burning your taste buds off. Cayenne peppers give it is heat, while turmeric and mustard bring a deeper flavor to a host of dishes.

Crystal Hot Sauce

An underrated classic, Crystal is a Louisiana classic. Produced sine 1923, Crystal is a bit softer in terms of heat than the other Louisiana staple, Tabasco, but to some is more flavorful.

Wuju Original Hot Sauce

A sweet and tropical take on hot sauce, Wuju’s hot sauces are made with mango and habanero peppers, which create sweet, somewhat mild heat from the moment it hits your lips until after you’ve swallowed your bite of food.

Torchbearer Slaughter Sauce

This sauce makes the list because not only is it tasty, but it has an awesome name that matches a certain member of The Manual’s staff. What starts out somewhat sweet heats up quickly, lasting for a good bit after you’ve swallowed. Torchbearer makes a variety of sauces, but this one ranks at the top for us.

Huy Fong Sambal Oelek

Sambal, and Indonesian chili sauce or paste, is a staple in cuisines all over Southeast Asia. Sambal Oelek is one type of sambal, which uses raw chilis that are ground into a paste (ulek is the word for the crushing and twisting motion used). If the Huy Fong logo looks familiar, it’s because they also produce Sriracha (though our money is on sambal any day of the week).

Secret Aardvark Habanero Sauce

Taking the title of “Coolest Hot Sauce Name,” Secret Aardvark is more than just a cool-sounding name. Blending Tex-Mex and Caribbean flavors, Secret Aardvark’s sauce highlights the heat of habanero peppers by using the sweet and smoky flavor of roasted tomatoes.