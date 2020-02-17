SOG Survival Hawk

Best overall

SOG cut its teeth working with the U.S. military, so its know a thing or two about tactical gear. The latest addition to the catalog is the Survival Hawk, a tomahawk purpose-built for survivalists. The business end is a solid, 3-inch blade capable of hacking trees and zombies with equal efficiency. However, the opposing end combines a hammering head and nail puller for added versatility. A firestarter rod inside the handle is a great backup to your fire-making kit. At roughly a foot long, it’s substantial enough to feel almost like a full-sized axe, yet packable enough for toting into the backcountry.

Fiskars X7 Hatchet

For Budget-Conscious Backpackers

From tip to tip, the Fiskars X7 Hatchet measures just 14 inches making it a very packable tool. It’s ideal for small- to medium-sized jobs. However, the balance and power-to-weight ratio make it worthy of bigger tasks when duty calls. The hardened forged steel blade is designed to stay sharper longer and chop deeper with each swing. Fiskars bills it as damn-near unbreakable and backs it with a lifetime warranty to bolster the claim.

Schrade Axe

For Extreme Weather Conditions

The blacked-out, no-frills design of the Schrade Axe features a titanium-coated stainless steel blade and a rubberized, glass-filled handle that helps bring the weight down to a scant one pound, six ounces. Wrapped in the included thermoplastic belt sheath, it’s designed to survive the worst weather conditions. An integrated hammer head and oversized ferro rod hidden in the shaft add to the versatility.

Zippo 4-in-1 AxeSaw

For Backcountry Versatility

Zippo is best known for their world-class lighters. However, the company offers an incredible collection of outdoor gear as well. At 20 inches long, theZippo 4-in-1 AxeSaw is the largest tool on this list, but also the most versatile. The five-inch, full-tang stainless steel blade is embedded in a durable polymer handle that also stores a 15-inch bow saw blade. The design also integrates a tent stake puller and a heavy-duty tent stake mallet making it the ideal tool for just about any campsite task.

