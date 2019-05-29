The Manual
The Best Hair Clays for a Medium, Matte Hold

John Jones
By

And, unlike gel, it doesn’t offer a crunchy consistency and, unlike the opposite end of the spectrum, pomade, hair clay an anti-shine, matte finish. Use when styling that messy but away-from-the-forehead look.

Best Hair Clay for Men

Aveda Men Pure-Formance Grooming Clay
best hair clay for men besthairclay groomingawards 2019 shouldercontent img coral 2x

Aveda set the bar for corporate environmental responsibility and using the very best natural ingredients back in 1978. This grooming clay offers a strong hold with a matte finish. Warm it up a little in your hands and apply to dry or damp hair. Lightweight micro-fibers provide the control you need, just style with a comb or your fingers.

Other Great Hair Clay Options

Baxter of California Clay Pomade
Baxter of California Clay Pomade

Baxter has been caring for men’s hair and skin since 1965, and every product is tried and tested at the Baxter + Finley Barber + Shop in Los Angeles, the land of good hair. This pomade, a previous Grooming Award winner, delivers a strong, pliable hold with a matte finish, all day long.  Consider mixing it with some of Baxter’s other pomades for specific styles, like the Hard Water Pomade to add extra shine. 

Layrite Cement Clay
Layrite Cement Clay

Layrite’s founder, Donnie Hawley, was seeking perfection for his barbering clients back in 1999 when most traditional styling products were petroleum-based and wouldn’t rinse out. Hawley created a water-soluble pomade and, after one of his clients proclaimed it the only thing that made his hair “lay rite,” the legend was born. It also features a mild cream soda scent. 

Jack Black Clay Pomade
Jack Black Clay Pomade

Jack Black specializes in creating skin and hair care products that are luxurious and effective, and developed just for men. The brand’s massive selection truly keeps us covered from head to toe.  Ingredients include natural oils like tea tree leaf as an antioxidant to soothe and reduce irritation; sage leaf extract for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits; and lavender for its antibacterial, deodorizing, and soothing properties.

Wise Glacier Clay Pomade
Wise Glacier Clay Pomade

The Canadians know a thing or two about being environmentally friendly. This pomade is made from organic glacial clay from northern British Columbia and is imbued with beneficial minerals, as well as shea butter, cacao butter, and coconut oil for moisturization, along with sandalwood, clary sage, and vetiver grass essential oils for their healing properties and fresh, earthy scent.

