The Manual
Uncategorized Archives

10 Best Digital Food Scales to Smarten Up Your Kitchen and Meal Prep

Jahla Seppanen
By

A cheeseburger 20 years ago was 333 calories, compared to 590 calories today. A plate of spaghetti and meatballs was about 500 calories, and today’s average 1,025. Right now, your plate might have enough food for two or three people on it.

Enter the food scale. Not only do they have compact counter-top appeal, they take away the need for multiple measuring cups and can keep your slim suits looking, well, slim. Apart from vanity, being mindful of your portions and servings helps you eat healthily and you savor the food on your plate. Yes, there’s room for lasagna and fried chicken, but the key is portion control.

Here are the best digital food scales to add to your kitchen.

Greater Goods Nourish Digital Food Scale
Greater Goods Nourish Digital Food Scale -

An ace for accuracy, this digital food scale has four precision weighing sensors. But the coolest part? Nutrition facts for 2,000 foods are stored in the scale’s built-in database, with 99 more custom entries at your disposal depending on your favorite, obscure, or exotic ingredients. You can measure individual ingredients, track full meals, and calculate daily totals (even track macros!). The tempered glass supports up to 11 lbs and allows you to measure ingredients in a bowl so things don’t get too messy. It takes three AAA batteries. Proceeds from the Nourish scale are given to the Global Orphan Project, so double win.

Acaia Pearl
Acaia Pearl

The Ferrari of food scales, the Acaia Pearl is sexy, modern, and … wait, where are the buttons? You won’t find any digital screens on the actual scale since it pairs via Bluetooth to a matching iPhone and Android app. Acaia says the Pearl scale is so high-tech that it will account for changes in weight that result from natural evaporation, with “readability up to a tenth of a gram.” Sure, you can use it for food, but this scale was made specifically for measuring coffee. Yep, the best coffee comes from the perfect grounds-to-water ratio, and every java master knows you need a scale to find that holy equation. Bonus: The battery lasts 20-30 hours.

Gourmia GKS9140 Cutting Board Digital Scale
Gourmia GKS9140 Cutting Board Digital Scale

Bamboo cutting board, meet food scale. This food prep device blends the most common counter accessory — the cutting board — with a removable, matching kitchen scale. This is great if you’re a cheese and charcuterie guy. The “medium” size is a Goldilocks fit, providing enough space for chopping and prepping without taking up the entire counter. Slide your recently chopped veggies onto the digital scale for seamless cut-and-measure. This food scale won’t be uber-precise to the gram, but the minuscule measurements you lose are made up for in the aesthetic.

Marnur Food Portion Control Scale MARNUR Food Portion Control Scale -

This scale made particularly for meats, vegetables, and fruits functions by the user inputting a food code from a list provided by Marnur. A calculated protein, salt, cholesterol, fiber, fat, and carbohydrate make-up appears (the database holds about 1,000 foods). This option is best for those wanting to improve their diet, which is made easier since Marnu can accumulate the data of 99 foods. It’ll help you recognize the hidden calories that go into dishes.

Etekcity Digital Food Scale with Removable Bowl
Etekcity Digital Food Scale with Removable Bowl -

Compact, space-saving, and well-designed, the Etekcity includes a 10-inch diameter bowl that can hold a top weight of 11 lbs. The bowl is also super practical, allowing you to detach it from the scale, mix ingredients, and even store away for less counter clutter after use. Plus, you can measure liquid volumes, which is not so easily done on a flat scale. If you’re unsure of whether you’ll realistically use a food scale, or want to enter the experiment with caution, this is your go-to beginner’s option that still does the job.

Ozeri Touch 2
Ozeri Touch 2

Featuring Microban antimicrobial protection that never washes off or wears away, the Ozeri Touch 2 is a touch-sensitive scale that can measure up to 18 pounds. With four high-precision sensors, you’ll get readings quickly and efficiently (thanks, too, to a lightning-quick tare button). The Ozeri Touch 2 also has the ability to convert between pounds and ounces, fluid ounces, grams, and milliliters at the touch of a button (all easily-seen on the high contrast LCD screen).

OXO Good Grips Food Scale
OXO Good Grips Food Scale

A little pricier than all others but one on this list, the OXO food scale is made of stainless steel and features a pull-out display for easy measuring and reading (like when you have an oversized bowl on the scale). Measuring up to 22 pounds, this scale will be able to help in just about any cooking situation you might come across. While it doesn’t switch between many different measurements, the scale features a pull-out guide for milliliters and cup conversions,

Kalorik Digital Scale 
Kalorik Digital Scale

This scale gets points for how you employ it. Unlike other scales, this is scale by Kalorik can simultaneously measure both weight and volume and does so as a handheld instrument (making it easier to pour into other vessels when cooking). The Kalorik scale can make five different measurements – weight, water volume, milk volume, flour volume, and oil volume – up to 11 pounds (5 kilograms).

Eat Smart Precision Pro 
Eat Smart Precision Pro

Not to be confused with their bathroom scale, the Eat Smart Precision Pro Kitchen Scale is the perfect scale for those needing a compact option. Measuring just over 8” by 5”, it fits perfectly in even the smallest of kitchens. An easily-readable scale converts between grams and kilograms as well as ounces and pounds, and can measure up to 5 kilograms, or 11 pounds. Simple and to the point, it also comes with a calorie counting guide for those looking to work on dieting.

MVPower Food Scale 
MVPower Food Scale

Holding up to 11 pounds, this scale from MVPower features a sleek-looking tempered glass platform atop a black rounded black stand that fits right in with the rest of your low-key hip tech products around your house. You can easily switch between different measurements should you need to and it’s easy to clean. What more could you ask for?

Article originally published by Jahla Seppanen on March 26, 2018. Last updated by Sam Slaughter on December 13, 2018.

Don't Miss

19 Classic Books Every Man Should Read (or Re-Read)
Up Next

The Best Barbecue and Grill Accessories of the Season
kiehls new anti aging skincare line will turn back the hands of time kiehlslede
Grooming

Kiehl’s new anti-Aging Skincare for Men Will Turn Back Time

Sweet jars of youth.
Posted By Katie Dickens
backcountry zzzs the five best sleeping bags of 2016 2
Outdoors

Backcountry Zzz’s: The Five Best Sleeping Bags of 2016

We've tested this year's sleeping bags everywhere from spring road trips to off-trail excursions, and found the very best sleeping bags for any wilderness adventure.
Posted By Austin Parker
stay in control with these oil free moisturizers feature
Grooming

Stay In Control With These Oil Free Moisturizers

Hydrate, nourish and protect your skin while getting rid of the shine with these oil control moisturizers.
Posted By Jennifer Ryan Jones
5 new ways to stay shine free this summer mattefeat 2
Grooming

5 New Ways to Stay Shine-Free This Summer

Talking to you, slick.
Posted By Katie Dickens
flirt, pick-up lines
Uncategorized Archives

Upgrade your Game and Eliminate these Bad Pick-Up Lines from your Flirting Repertoire

Revamp your repertoire and rid yourself of these real-life bad pick-up lines, as told to The Manual by the Digital Trends staff.
Posted By Chase McPeak
Best travel sunscreen 2016
Grooming

6 Stashable SPFs that You Can Take with You

Always use protection.
Posted By Katie Dickens
dominican republic
Outdoors

The Wild Side of the Dominican Republic    

Looking for a mid-winter getaway but can’t fathom the notion of another all-inclusive resort, instead, consider a trip to Jarabacoa and take a walk on the wild side of the Dominican Republic.
Posted By Clay Abney
clarins
Grooming

Clarins Rolls Out New Clarins Men Skincare Line

The French Know Skincare.
Posted By Chase McPeak
How to Detox without Dieting
Grooming

How to Detox from Head-to-Toe

Repent for your summer sins.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Red Wing heritage Boots
Fashion & Style

Red Wing Boots in Mossy Oak Camo Definitely Don’t Blend in on the Streets

Stick out in the city crowd with camouflage.
Posted By Zach Middleton
The Wristwatch Handbook
Uncategorized Archives

The Definitive Guidebook to Watches is Here

This is not an average book about watches. “Comprehensive” is an understatement.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
up your armpit game with fancy deodorant deo2
Grooming

Up Your Armpit Game With Fancy Deodorant

Because no one wants to be the smelly guy.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Trinova Waterless Wash and Wax feature
Uncategorized Archives

Get an Amazing At-Home Auto-Detail with TriNova’s Waterless Car Wash

A line of cleaners that won't break the bank.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
Carmel-California-photo-by-Matt-Payne
Travel

The Best Places to Eat, Play, & Stay in Carmel, California

Carmel is often a hub or stopping point rather than a destination in and of itself. This should no longer be the case.
Posted By Matt Payne