Vest
Fleece Vest from Columbia
Need something in between a sweater and a jacket for a cool day? Consider wearing a fleece vest over a flannel shirt. It’ll keep your core nice and toasty without overheating the rest of your body, ensuring a wonderful sense of equilibrium. And when it comes to fleece vests, you can’t go wrong with one from Columbia.
Socks
Polar Feet Socks
While wool socks may reign supreme during chilly weather, it’s important not to sleep on ones made of fleece. They’re equally as warm, yet much softer, working to envelop your cold and tired feet in a snuggly embrace. If you’re a fleece sock newbie, start by checking out this pair from Polar Feet, which come with special traction pads for easy mobility.
Slippers
Double Bottom Fleece Slipper from Minnetonka
Why not do yourself a favor and buy a pair of fleece slippers? Cozy doesn’t even begin to cover how these slip-ons feel after a long day out in the cold or when you first hop out of bed in the morning. This season, we’re digging these slippers from Minnetonka, which feature a rubber sole, soft suede exterior, and sheepskin for extra comfort.
Gloves
Marmot Fleece Gloves
No fleece get-up is complete without a pair of fleece gloves. While they may not be as good in snow as leather ones, they’re incredibly comfortable and work great as liners for other, sturdier gloves. We like this pair from Marmot, which comes with an advanced Falcon Grip for easy hand manipulation.
Pants
North Face Fleece Pants
To round out your all-fleece ensemble, make sure to snag a pair of fleece pants. Perfect for a quiet lounge around the house or a pre-dawn jog around the block, these bad boys are guaranteed to keep you smiling. We suggest grabbing this pair from North Face, whose midweight fleece is infused with moisture-wicking and quick-drying properties.
Editors' Recommendations
- 8 Best Rums for Piña Coladas
- 12 Best Men’s Athleisure Brands to Take You from Lay-Ups to Lounging
- Everlane Wants You to Have a Daily Uniform to Make Dressing Easier
- Dirtbag Style Guide: 5 Lessons That Apply to Everyone
- The Best Men’s Chukka Boots for 2019