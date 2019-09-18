Vest

Fleece Vest from Columbia

Need something in between a sweater and a jacket for a cool day? Consider wearing a fleece vest over a flannel shirt. It’ll keep your core nice and toasty without overheating the rest of your body, ensuring a wonderful sense of equilibrium. And when it comes to fleece vests, you can’t go wrong with one from Columbia.

Socks

Polar Feet Socks

While wool socks may reign supreme during chilly weather, it’s important not to sleep on ones made of fleece. They’re equally as warm, yet much softer, working to envelop your cold and tired feet in a snuggly embrace. If you’re a fleece sock newbie, start by checking out this pair from Polar Feet, which come with special traction pads for easy mobility.

Slippers

Double Bottom Fleece Slipper from Minnetonka

Why not do yourself a favor and buy a pair of fleece slippers? Cozy doesn’t even begin to cover how these slip-ons feel after a long day out in the cold or when you first hop out of bed in the morning. This season, we’re digging these slippers from Minnetonka, which feature a rubber sole, soft suede exterior, and sheepskin for extra comfort.

Gloves

Marmot Fleece Gloves

No fleece get-up is complete without a pair of fleece gloves. While they may not be as good in snow as leather ones, they’re incredibly comfortable and work great as liners for other, sturdier gloves. We like this pair from Marmot, which comes with an advanced Falcon Grip for easy hand manipulation.

Pants

North Face Fleece Pants

To round out your all-fleece ensemble, make sure to snag a pair of fleece pants. Perfect for a quiet lounge around the house or a pre-dawn jog around the block, these bad boys are guaranteed to keep you smiling. We suggest grabbing this pair from North Face, whose midweight fleece is infused with moisture-wicking and quick-drying properties.

