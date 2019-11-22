A clean base layer means that nasty bacteria and germs won’t be on your face during shaving, and oils that might contribute to acne, pimples, and blackheads will be swept away. Which one to use? Check out our picks below.

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

It’s an amazing basic cleanser that leaves the skin hydrated after removing dirt and debris, all without messing with the skin’s natural protection or moisture. It includes ceramides, which are basically fat molecules that help reinforce your skin’s protective barrier and maintain moisture, as well as hyaluronic acid, a sugar that adds plumpness and volume. The cleanser uses something called MVE Delivery Technology, a sort of time-released moisturizing agent for your face. And it’s easy to use — wet your face, take two pumps of the cleanser, and massage gently into your skin. Rinse clean.

Boscia Detoxifying Black Charcoal Cleanser

Charcoal has been the darling of the skincare world recently and, as much as we’re tempted to say it’s really only because fashionistas like anything as long as it comes in black, we really do appreciate its detoxifying properties. This cleanser from Boscia also takes advantage of charcoal’s exfoliating characteristics and its glycolic acid acts as an added chemical exfoliator. The brand has also added vitamin C to brighten skin tone, minimize fine lines, and defend against free radicals. This product will warm the skin on contact, thus opening pores, and then lift away dirt, oil, and impurities to combat acne and blemishes.

Clinique for Men Face Wash

A simple, straightforward cleanser from a long-trusted brand, the Clinique Face Wash is perfect as a pre-shave cleanser. Just lather over damp skin to remove dirt and oil and soften stubble. It leaves skin soft, clean, and ready for a comfortable shave. And use it every day for fresh, clean skin that doesn’t feel dry. It’s fragrance-free, allergy-tested, and doesn’t include any products that could age or harm skin. Great for normal skin, Clinique also makes a version for those challenged by oily skin.

Aesop Facial Cleanser

Aesop created this light, herbaceous gel for daily cleansing. Specially formulated for people with combination skin, this wash doesn’t dry the face or strip it of essential oils. It includes mandarin rind, ylang ylang, and lavender. Combine it with a toner for maximum skin health and exfoliate twice a week or so.

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Wash

Go beyond cleansing with Kiehl’s Facial Fuel. Besides leaving skin clean and lightly moisturized, this wash is formulated with caffeine, menthol, and vitamin E, as well as invigorating orange and lemon extracts to wake and refresh the skin. It’s easy to use, just wet face and work the gel cleanser into a lather. Massage in, avoid the eyes, and rinse well. It’s fine for morning or evening use and works with a suite of Facial Fuel products, including an eye cream for dark circles and moisturizer for men.

