The Best Face Moisturizer for Men: Yes, Dudes Need Hydrated Skin Too

Lab Series Day Rescue Defense Lotion SPF 35
We like Lab Series’ moisturizer first for its light weight — it goes on easy and doesn’t feel like you’re smearing on a thick layer of goo. Second, it has a built-in SPF of 35 to filter those UVA and UVB rays, meaning you don’t have to think about putting on sunblock again (unless, of course, you’re out in the elements all day, then, please reapply). Third, it’s high-tech, using Lab Series’s Hydra-Endure Technology, which helps skin absorb and retain vital hydration and even helps protect it from pollution. In fact, we love Lab Series Day Rescue so much, we chose it as the best face moisturizer in The Manual’s Grooming Awards 2019. 

Another  Great Face Moisturizer

Another winner for simple packaging, Evenprime is also part of a simple cleansing and moisturizing duo. The product is made in South Korea, famous for its high-quality, effective skin care collections, and is designed with simple ingredients, making it gentler than many drugstore brands. 

