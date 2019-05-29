The Manual
Our top pick is a sheet mask made from hydrogel that can stay on as long as you need it to, even over stubble! Check out all the best face masks for men below and revel in your newly revealed skin.

Best Face Mask for Men

Jaxon Lane Bro Mask
best face masks for men bestfacemask groomingawards 2019 shouldercontent img yellow 2x

Many sheet masks are designed specifically for women, which can create issues for men trying to get their deep moisturization on. The beauty about the Bro Mask is that it comes in two pieces: an upper portion that covers the eyes, nose, cheeks, and brow. and a lower portion that covers the mouth area, jawline, and chin. Both are made from a gel-like material that keeps the mask on (even over facial hair) and the two-piece design means it will fit any guy’s face. The Bro Mask is a winner in The Manual Grooming Awards.

Other Great Face Masks

Dr. Jart+ Hydration Lover Rubber Mask
best face masks for men dr jart mask 800x1500 edited

You can’t talk about hydrating masks without mentioning sheet masks and you can’t talk about sheet masks without talking about the wonder that is Korean skincare. Dr. Jart+ was founded in Korea in 2004 and the latest innovation from the company, the Hydration Lover Rubber Mask, might look creepy on the package, but the two-step blue sheet mask wraps your skin and keeps all the active ingredients from evaporating while you wear it.

Mario Badescu Skin Care Ginkgo Mask
best face masks for men mario badescu mask 800x1500 edited

A perfect mask for those harsh days that just seem to go all-in on your facial skin, this Ginkgo Mask from Mario Badescu is rich and creamy.

Kiehl’s Calendula and Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque
best face masks for men kiehls mask 800x1500 edited

This soothing option from Kiehl’s is a great match for any man’s skin. Calendula flower extract is shown to have anti-inflammatory properties and everyone knows aloe is a miracle plant thanks to its ability to cool, heal, and hydrate parched skin.

Leaders Daily Wonders Bye Bye to Dry Mask
best face masks for men leaders bye to dry mask 800x1500 edited

Speaking of sheet masks – well, from way earlier – they are a very popular option for hydrating due to the more targeted application. Sheet masks use serums which penetrate into deeper layers of the skin; by not rubbing them in right away, you are letting the skin absorb at a more gradual rate.

Article last updated by Chase McPeak.

