While there is debate about their impact on the environment, if used as your alternative to a shower, and if they are disposed of properly (always check to see if they are flushable — a lot are not), then they can really be a game-changer.

That said, not all wipes are created equal. Some are made for make-up (in man language, that basically means they won’t irritate your eyes) and some have different ingredients to target specific issues, just like your favorite facial cleanser might. We find that these man wipes are some of the best out there, so we went ahead and did all the work and put them into categories for you. If you haven’t tried a wipe yet, now you know where to start.

To Put Your Best Face Forward: Ursa Major Essential Face Wipes

If you love the brand’s 4-in-1 Essential Face Tonic (like most editors who have tried it do), then you’re in for a real treat with these Essential Face Wipes from Ursa Major. Ingredients like aloe hydrate and soothe, green tea fights pollution, and both willow bark and sugarcane exfoliate. If you’re the type of guy who finds himself in need of a midday face freshening, then add these to your bag as soon as you can. One use, and you’ll wonder how you got along without them before.

To Skip the Shower: Goodwipes Body Wipes For Guys

Maybe you’re one of the guys who works out over lunch, or you’re job has you running around all day, or maybe you’re just a heavy-sweater with important places to go. Whatever the case, these big body wipes from Goodwipes use tea tree oil, peppermint, and ginseng (but no alcohol) to hold you over until you can shower again. They are fully biodegradable, so feel good adding them to your gym bag, dopp kit, or briefcase. Just make sure you add them to the trashcan and not the toilet when you’re done.

To Use Instead of Hand Gel: EO Lavender Hand Sanitizer Wipes

Hand sanitizers aren’t always all they’re cracked up to be — they almost all contain triclosan. This is a chemical that’s a known endocrine disruptor (it interferes with your hormone functions) and could likely be a main contributor to antibiotic-resisting bacteria. Some brands dropped it for another questionable option, benzalkonium chloride. These EO Wipes are free of both, and do a killer job against germs using sugar cane ethanol, a natural disinfectant that does no harm when absorbed into skin or our ecosystem.

To Tackle Acne: YesTo Tomatoes Blemish Clearing Facial Wipes

Sometimes you need a step-up from a simple solution for a sebum-saturated face. If you’re like a lot of guys, and find yourself both oily and breaking out, these blemish-clearing facial wipes from YesTo will do you right. Witch hazel, tomato, and a mild dose of salicylic acid help get deep into pimple-prone pores to keep skin clean and clear. Good old glycerin traps moisture it keep your face from feeling tight or dry.

To Calm Sensitive Skin: Every Man Jack Speed Shower Face & Body Wipes

These vegan, cruelty-, and fragrance-free wipes from Every Man Jack are made specifically for sensitive skin. Without sodium lauryl sulfate, parabens, phthalates, or dyes, these gentle wipes soothe and soften your spots with aloe, olive oil, and vitamin E. These guys pack as many naturally-derived ingredients into their wipes as they can to ensure you get the most bang for your buck, without causing irritating regrets. Bonus? Every Man Jack is made right here in the U.S.

