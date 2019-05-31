11 Best Pocket Knives for Everyday Carry

Share

Whether you consider yourself a present-day MacGyver who can defuse any situation with a multi-tool or you’re just looking to have access to a useful piece of gear when the situation presents itself, we have assembled a selection of the best pocket knives that run the gamut of price and efficacy.

Leatherman Skeletool KBX

Following in the Leatherman tradition, this versatile tool comes complete with a locking combo knife blade, built-in bottle opener, and pocket clip.

Gerber FlatIron

The functionality of this everyday carry knife is not lost on its size and is further complemented by its easy one-hand open feature.

Helle Bleja

Handcrafted in Norway since 1932, a Helle knife is subjected to up to 45 manual processes to create authentic, one-of-a-kind Scandinavian masterpieces. The Bleja is no exception. The blade features the brand’s renowned triple-laminated stainless steel.

DPx HEST/F Urban

Designed by Robert Young Pelton for DPx Gear, this is the knife brand’s first all-American folder. Pelton, the author of The World’s Most Dangerous Places, is an award-winning knife designer and has secured more than a dozen patents for the brand.

Buck Rival III

The Rival III is the largest in Buck’s Rival family.

SOG Twitch II

The assisted opening feature allows extend the blade easily with one hand, but its size also allows for a one-handed close.

Victorinox Climber Swiss Army Knife

Everyone who was inspired by Angus “Mac” MacGyver has probably carried a Swiss Army knife at some point or another. The iconic, everyday carry knife comes in a multitude of tools and options to choose from.

Opinel No10 Corkscrew Folding Knife

Manufactured in France for more than 100 years, Opinel produces over 4.5 million knives annually.

Article originally published on October 26, 2018.