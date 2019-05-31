The Manual
Uncategorized

11 Best Pocket Knives for Everyday Carry

Clay Abney
By

Whether you consider yourself a present-day MacGyver who can defuse any situation with a  multi-tool or you’re just looking to have access to a useful piece of gear when the situation presents itself, we have assembled a selection of the best pocket knives that run the gamut of price and efficacy.

Leatherman Skeletool KBX

Leatherman Skeletool KBX

Following in the Leatherman tradition, this versatile tool comes complete with a locking combo knife blade, built-in bottle opener, and pocket clip.

Gerber FlatIron

Gerber FlatIron

The functionality of this everyday carry knife is not lost on its size and is further complemented by its easy one-hand open feature.

Helle Bleja

Helle Bleja

Handcrafted in Norway since 1932, a Helle knife is subjected to up to 45 manual processes to create authentic, one-of-a-kind Scandinavian masterpieces. The Bleja is no exception. The blade features the brand’s renowned triple-laminated stainless steel.

DPx HEST/F Urban

best edc knife dpx

Designed by Robert Young Pelton for DPx Gear, this is the knife brand’s first all-American folder. Pelton, the author of The World’s Most Dangerous Places, is an award-winning knife designer and has secured more than a dozen patents for the brand.

Buck Rival III

Buck Rival III

The Rival III is the largest in Buck’s Rival family.

SOG Twitch II

SOG Twitch II

The assisted opening feature allows extend the blade easily with one hand, but its size also allows for a one-handed close.

Victorinox Climber Swiss Army Knife

Victorinox Climber Swiss Army Knife

Everyone who was inspired by Angus “Mac” MacGyver has probably carried a Swiss Army knife at some point or another. The iconic, everyday carry knife comes in a multitude of tools and options to choose from.

Opinel No10 Corkscrew Folding Knife

Opinel No10 Corkscrew Folding Knife

Manufactured in France for more than 100 years, Opinel produces over 4.5 million knives annually.

Article originally published on October 26, 2018.

Don't Miss

19 Classic Books Every Man Should Read (or Re-Read)
Up Next

The Best Fixed Blade Knives for Camping, Carving, and Cutting in General
kiehls new anti aging skincare line will turn back the hands of time kiehlslede
Grooming

Kiehl’s new anti-Aging Skincare for Men Will Turn Back Time

Sweet jars of youth.
Posted By Katie Dickens
backcountry zzzs the five best sleeping bags of 2016 2
Outdoors

Backcountry Zzz’s: The Five Best Sleeping Bags of 2016

We've tested this year's sleeping bags everywhere from spring road trips to off-trail excursions, and found the very best sleeping bags for any wilderness adventure.
Posted By Austin Parker
stay in control with these oil free moisturizers feature
Grooming

Stay In Control With These Oil Free Moisturizers

Hydrate, nourish and protect your skin while getting rid of the shine with these oil control moisturizers.
Posted By Jennifer Ryan Jones
5 new ways to stay shine free this summer mattefeat 2
Grooming

5 New Ways to Stay Shine-Free This Summer

Talking to you, slick.
Posted By Katie Dickens
flirt, pick-up lines
Uncategorized

Upgrade your Game and Eliminate these Bad Pick-Up Lines from your Flirting Repertoire

Revamp your repertoire and rid yourself of these real-life bad pick-up lines, as told to The Manual by the Digital Trends staff.
Posted By Chase McPeak
Best travel sunscreen 2016
Grooming

6 Stashable SPFs that You Can Take with You

Always use protection.
Posted By Katie Dickens
dominican republic
Outdoors

The Wild Side of the Dominican Republic    

Looking for a mid-winter getaway but can’t fathom the notion of another all-inclusive resort, instead, consider a trip to Jarabacoa and take a walk on the wild side of the Dominican Republic.
Posted By Clay Abney
clarins
Grooming

Clarins Rolls Out New Clarins Men Skincare Line

The French Know Skincare.
Posted By Chase McPeak
How to Detox without Dieting
Grooming

How to Detox from Head-to-Toe

Repent for your summer sins.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Red Wing heritage Boots
Fashion & Style

Red Wing Boots in Mossy Oak Camo Definitely Don’t Blend in on the Streets

Stick out in the city crowd with camouflage.
Posted By Zach Middleton
The Wristwatch Handbook
Uncategorized

The Definitive Guidebook to Watches is Here

This is not an average book about watches. “Comprehensive” is an understatement.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
up your armpit game with fancy deodorant deo2
Grooming

Up Your Armpit Game With Fancy Deodorant

Because no one wants to be the smelly guy.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Trinova Waterless Wash and Wax feature
Uncategorized

Get an Amazing At-Home Auto-Detail with TriNova’s Waterless Car Wash

A line of cleaners that won't break the bank.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
Carmel-California-photo-by-Matt-Payne
Travel

The Best Places to Eat, Play, & Stay in Carmel, California

Carmel is often a hub or stopping point rather than a destination in and of itself. This should no longer be the case.
Posted By Matt Payne