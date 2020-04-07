The Best Dry Shampoo on Amazon for Men On-the-Go

Dry shampoo works exactly as it sounds. Essentially, dry shampoo is a powdered starch that easily absorbs unnecessary oil, dirt, and gunk from your hair in order to rid the scalp of unwanted greasiness and keep your hair clean and fresh. So, if you’re in a time crunch and don’t have the capacity to hop in the shower to freshen up your mane, you can employ dry shampoo to quickly clean up around the edges and achieve styleable hair. Besides, you shouldn’t wash your hair everyday, anyway, so the best dry shampoo is a viable option for giving your hair the volume and styleability it needs on day two.

Plus, dry shampoo is at home just about anywhere. Do you need something to freshen up after the gym, but you don’t want to take a shampoo, conditioner, and styling gel with you every day to work? Or, what if you’re embarking on a backpacking trip and won’t have much access to water for bathing? Dry shampoo can help keep your hair and its oils in balance so you never have to sacrifice its health or appearance again.

Klorane Dry Shampoo

The award-winning, plant-based dry shampoo formula from Klorane is infused with organically harvested oat milk that soothes and protects your scalp without the need for water. It’s a lightweight and gentle solution that absorbs oils and odors on contact, leaving hair clean and full of volume for styling. One drawback from using dry shampoo is the white residue left behind after use. Thankfully, Klorane’s blend leaves nothing behind except for the natural oils your hair craves. Simply shake the bottle, spray near your roots, wait (a recommended two minutes for best results), and then you can distribute and style as preferred.

Not Your Mother’s Dry Shampoo

This is Not Your Mother’s dry shampoo, but it’s a darn good one for you, especially for those with sensitive scalps that require an unscented solution. The Clean Freak formula is designed to absorb the excess oils in your hair and supply you with the fresh volume you need to get through the rest of the day. Not Your Mother’s blend also won’t leave any residue, and we love the fact that this solution is unscented and is still able to stave off unwanted scents.

Old Spice Dry Shampoo

If you’re looking for a dry shampoo option that will help you get through those messy hair mornings or your after-gym sessions, Old Spice’s dry shampoo spray is indubitably the best bang for your buck. It boasts a great-smelling, fresh scent that helps stave away unwanted odors and keeps your hair healthy and workable so you can uphold your active lifestyle without thinking twice.

R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste

The R+Co Badlands dry shampoo blend is different from our other picks in the sense that it comes in the form of a styling paste rather than your typical spray. However, the viscosity change doesn’t come with any setbacks. In fact, the paste is a great solution that’s packed with volcanic ash to cleanse and balance the scalp, zeolite to help absorb oils to keep things tidy, and coconut for added texture and thickness that’s perfect for styling.

