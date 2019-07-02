The Manual
Stock Up on the Best Crewneck Sweatshirts for Men this Fall

Beau Hayhoe
By

It can be hard to find the perfect crewneck sweatshirt — unless you know where to start. The crewneck sweater is among those uniquely American items of clothing, up there with blue jeans and the tee. It’s practically taken on a life of its own.

H&M Relaxed Fit Sweatshirt
best crewneck sweatshirts sweater hm

Say what you will about fast-fashion, but sometimes you just need a cheap sweatshirt to hold you over until you can get something with a little more value behind it. For those moments when staving off the chill is more important than designer duds, H&M’s relaxed fit sweatshirt is where it’s at.

Mack Weldon Ace Crewneck
best crewneck sweatshirts sweater mack weldon ace

Merging the sporty and the functional is what Mack Weldon does best and the comfortable-yet-luxe Ace Crewneck embodies that spirit quite nicely. Wear it with navy chinos and a light blue Oxford for a bit of timeless versatility at the office.

Richer Poorer Men’s Sweatshirt
best crewneck sweatshirts sweater richer poorer sweatshirt

The makers of some of your favorite basics have now added a stylish, minimal, and essential sweatshirt to their arsenal. Wear it with broken-in denim and high-top sneakers for your next weekend coffee date.

American Giant Classic Crew
best crewneck sweatshirts sweater american giant

The crewneck sweatshirt is an athletic-inspired American staple, so what could be more fitting than a homegrown brand like American Giant offering up a timeless take on this cozy style? We love the potential to pair this with the brand’s Roughneck Pants and your favorite pair of fall boots.

Todd Snyder + Champion Crewneck Sweatshirt in Chestnut
best crewneck sweatshirts sweater todd snyder sweatshirt

What better way to add a bit of prestige to this list than with a piece that very nearly reinvented the category for today’s modern man? Todd Snyder and Champion have retooled this classic silhouette in a rich, fall-ready color.

Toad & Co. Strahlhorn Crew Sweater
best crewneck sweatshirts sweater toad amp co sweatshirt

If you’re looking to shake up your fall layering game in a big way, the Strahlhorn Crew Sweater is surely the way to go. From the unique lambswool-nylon blend to the stretch-friendly fit and rich charcoal heather color, this sweater is perfect for a fall day or winter dinner party.

Jungmaven Sherpa Sierra Raglan Sweatshirt
best crewneck sweatshirts sweater jungmaven sweatshirt

Jungmaven makes gear that happens to be sustainable, responsible and stylish. Just like this rugged raglan sweatshirt, the perfect layering piece underneath a denim jacket on a chilly fall morning.

19 Classic Books Every Man Should Read (or Re-Read)
Toboggans, Toques, Stocking Caps: Whatever You Call Them, These Are the Best Beanies for Men
