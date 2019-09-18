Best Conditioner for Men

Sachajuan Scalp Conditioner

Brought to you from Sweden, the land of thoughtful design and beautiful people, Sachajuan Conditioner is a creamy formula that’s enriched with dandruff-fighting power that provides soothing relief. It includes special ingredients to soothe and moisturize an irritated scalp, but it’s also great for normal hair and just so happens to be our top pick for best conditioner in The Manual Grooming Awards 2019. Rosemary oil, menthol, salicylic acid, ginger extract, and oat oil soothe your scalp and help maintain a healthy moisture balance. It also includes what the brand calls “Ocean Silk Technology,” two effective kinds of algae that work together to boost elasticity, moisture, and shine.

Other Great Men’s Conditioners

O’Douds Conditioner

With an old-fashioned sense of responsibility toward formulating recipes by hand — an unorthodox approach — O’Douds believes in using quality natural, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients. Everything the company puts in products is responsibly chosen in the name of healthy skin and sustainability. This lightweight conditioner hydrates hair and scalp without weighing it down or leaving it greasy. It’s great for any hair type and features an outdoorsy cedar and citrus scent.

Jack Black Nourishing Hair and Scalp Conditioner

Jack Black understands men’s grooming needs, so it’s no surprise its conditioner scored number one in an NPD Group (a market research company) survey. It’s chock full of good stuff; pro-Vitamin B5, biotin, and silk protein all help moisturize, thicken, and strengthen hair, while natural oils like tea tree leaf add antioxidant and soothing properties. Jojoba brings even more softening and moisturizing to the formula, while peppermint helps cool, invigorate, and refresh. Botanical extracts do their work, too. Sea kelp adds superior hydration and anti-inflammatory properties for the scalp; basil adds anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties, and green tea extract brings potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Rejuvenate Bourbon Manuka Honey Conditioner

Okay, you know how we get when it comes to just about anything that involves the word “bourbon.” In this case, Herbal Essences’ conditioner starts with real botanicals, endorsed by Royal Botanic Gardens Kew, a leading expert source for everything you want to know about plants. The Bourbon Manuka Honey combo helps moisturize and protect hair from damage and breakage, hydrating while infusing notes of honeyed plum, white florals, and precious woods into your hair. It must be 5:00 p.m. somewhere.

Bumble and Bumble Full Potential Conditioner

We like that one of the ingredients in Bumble’s conditioner is creatine, one of those somewhat controversial additives to our favorite muscle-building protein shakes that’s apparently good (and not controversial) at keeping hair looking buff. Menthol offers a “good morning” tingling sensation, while UV absorbers act as a sunscreen for your hair. It’s great for most hair types, strengthening hair, preventing breakage, and moisturizing the scalp, as well.

Layrite Moisturizing Conditioner

Brought to you by barbers, Layrite is formulated to nourish hair, keeping it soft without weighing it down. It’s got a vitamin-packed formula that leaves hair healthy and ready for grooming with Layrite’s family of pomades or grooming spray.

