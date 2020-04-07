The Best Compact Umbrellas for Traveling Comfortably

The best compact umbrella should be exactly that — compact. When you’re finally inside after an excursion in the rain, the size and packability of your umbrella matters. You don’t want to deal with a king-sized gamp if you’re on the go, as larger umbrellas typically track more water indoors behind you, are too heavy to lug around on your daily grind, and are more difficult to pack away and store on short or frequent adventures.

By contrast, a smaller, more compact umbrella may sacrifice some of its efficacy in regards to overall rain coverage and its ability to hold up in windy conditions. But, when you’re deciphering what is the best, there are no sacrifices in value and effectiveness. The best compact umbrella will successfully protect you from the elements and be easy to transport.

Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella

This windproof travel umbrella from Repel checks every box on the list for the best compact umbrella. It boasts a resin-reinforced 9-rib, vented double canopy that will outperform every compact umbrella on the market when it comes to withstanding the wind, while also utilizing a powerful teflon coating that dries quickly and provides first-rate rain repellency. On top of that, Repel’s compact umbrella weighs less than a pound and measures less than a foot in length, meaning it can easily be packed into a carry-on for traveling or into your jacket pocket when not in use.

EEZ-Y Windproof Travel Umbrella

EEZ-Y’s compact umbrella is another great option when you need a little extra protection against the wind because it features a vented double-canopy that allows wind to pass through the umbrella instead of forcing the ribs to bend and break. This durability, coupled with a water repellent fabric and an ideal lightweight build, supplies just the right balance between portability and effectiveness. We also love that this umbrella boasts a fully automated system that will open and close with the touch of a button.

LifeTek Compact Travel Umbrella

If you’re a man with a bigger build but are still looking for an umbrella that can fold away with ease, LifeTek’s compact umbrella offers some of the best rain coverage at 45 inches when opened and collapses to a foot in length. Furthermore, this umbrella boasts a strong double-canopy build for staving away even the strongest gusts, and a micro-weave tech fabric that’s treated with teflon for superior waterproof protection. All this is delivered with an easy-fit pouch for safe, dry storing, as well as some high-end UV protection (UPF 60+) if you need extra shade on your sunny travels.

Prodigen Travel Mini Umbrella

Maybe you already have a serviceable umbrella for your day-to-day commute and you don’t want to shell out too much money on a new one you may only use sparingly. In that case, Prodigen offers a great compact umbrella that won’t burn a hole in your wallet and will fill the void for when you’re tired of toting around a gamp every day. Dubbed a mini umbrella, Prodigen’s umbrella weighs in at a mere eight ounces and folds down to almost a half-foot(or 6.7 in.), making it easily the most packable, cheapest, and convenient option in our best compact umbrella round-up. And don’t let the size fool you; this umbrella offers a durable fiberglass 8-rib canopy that will hold up on a windy day.

