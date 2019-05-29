The Manual
Uncategorized

Coffee Table Books Every Man Should Consider for His Home

Bryan Holt
By

If you can teach a friend something about you and the wider world each time they come over to your place simply by having an eclectic selection of reading materials, you’ll stand out amongst your peers. Don’t have any coffee table books on your current coffee table? What are you doing with your life? Let us help fix that lack of literature with our picks for the best coffee table books for men.

Hit the Road: Vans, Nomads, and Roadside Adventures

Hit the Road Vans Nomads and Roadside Adventures

From Volkswagen campers and refurbished Airstream trailers to stunning photographs and nifty tricks and tips to survive on the road, this has everything the overland adventurer needs for on-the-road inspiration.

The Last Stop: Vanishing Rest Stops of the American Roadside

The Last Stop Vanishing Rest Stops of the American Roadside

Travel back in time through photographs of these retro landmarks that millions of travelers have used for solace and serenity through the decades and marvel that many of them are still standing and can still be seen today.

100 Years, 100 Buildings

100 Years 100 Buildings

Experience not only how these buildings vary in design and development, but architecture enthusiasts will also learn the importance behind these architectural masterpieces, beam by beam.

75 Years of Marvel Comics

75 Years of Marvel Comics XL From the Golden Age to the Silver Screen

Follow Marvel down the rabbit hole of the comic book golden age and its progression to worldwide popularity by bringing resiliency and stark heroism into reality. 75 Years of Marvel Comics XL: From the Golden Age to the Silver Screen also gives you an inside look at the masterminds that bring Marvel Comics to life.

1,000 Tattoos

1000 Tattoos

 1000 Tattoos details and delivers a look into one of the world’s most popular art forms through a photographic history of trials and techniques, from 19th-century engravings and tribal body pieces to classic biker designs and more.

Cabin Porn

Cabin Porn Inspiration for Your Quiet Place Somewhere

The photographers of Cabin Porn: Inspiration for Your Quiet Place Somewhere created this collection of unique structures and warm interiors so you can take a moment to reflect on the beauty of the simple things in life.

Off the Road

Off the Road

The book captures the special mood of such explorations through the eyes of travelers and adventurers cooking breakfast out of the back of their homey vans along with families who aim to teach their children the ways of the wilderness. 

Atlas Obscura

Atlas Obscura An Explorer's Guide to the World's Hidden Wonders

Packed with rich illustrations of over 700 of the strangest and most curious places in the world,  you can dive into the dazzling glowworm caves of New Zealand, go inside architectural wonders, and visit unique locales like a giant baobab tree in South Africa, so large it has a pub inside where 15 people can gather round and have drinks. Drinking in a tree? Sign us up.

Atlas of Remote Islands

Atlas of Remote Islands Fifty Islands I Have Never Set Foot On and Never Will

For you nautical adventurers who dream of exploring the deep blue sea for uncharted territory, Atlas of Remote Islands: Fifty Islands I Have Never Set Foot On and Never Will profiles 50 islands that are far away from any mainland. 

The Art of American Whiskey

The Art of American Whiskey

Told through hundreds of whiskey bottle labels, from pre-Prohibition-era days to the present, learn the stories of the pioneers and places behind the labels. Bonus: Each chapter features an era-appropriate recipe from mixologists that will tickle any tippler’s tongue. It’s not a crime to drink whiskey, but it used to be, so take advantage of your privilege.

100 Years of Menswear

100 Years of Menswear cover

From rare photographs detailing the immaculate tailoring of Savile Ro to the impacts of high-end designers like Ralph Lauren and Pierre Cardin, to the explosion of street style in the punk and club scenes, this book covers the evolution of menswear from practical and elegant to exuberant and eclectic and everything in between. Not only will you learn what looks good, but you’ll also learn why.

Hemingway: A Life in Pictures

Hemingway A Life in Pictures

This collection of 350 photos compiled by grandson Mariel will quickly change that. It captures Mr. Hemingway in his youth with a glimpse of the future man he would become, all while revealing intimate details about the writer’s character, dreams, and disappointments. While you’re at it, why not check out the 10 best books by Hemingway, ranked for your reading pleasure. 

Bob Marley and the Golden Age of Reggae

Bob Marley and the Golden Age of Reggae

Photographer Kim Gottlieb-Walker’s incredible access to the Reggae scene in the 1970s makes for a comprehensive history of the artists who took the genre to an international spotlight and the conditions that made the music so real and so relatable. Artists featured include none other than Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Lee “Scratch” Perry, Toots Hibbert, and more.

One Thousand Beards: A Cultural History of Facial Hair

One Thousand Beards A Cultural History of Facial Hair

Like the clothes you wear and the food you eat, if you wear a beard you should know where that beard came from. Of course, it grows out your own face, but it has been influenced by many styles throughout the years. 

Article originally published October 9, 2018.

Don't Miss

19 Classic Books Every Man Should Read (or Re-Read)
Up Next

5 Best Cookbooks About Meat That Every Carnivore Should Read
kiehls new anti aging skincare line will turn back the hands of time kiehlslede
Grooming

Kiehl’s new anti-Aging Skincare for Men Will Turn Back Time

Sweet jars of youth.
Posted By Katie Dickens
backcountry zzzs the five best sleeping bags of 2016 2
Outdoors

Backcountry Zzz’s: The Five Best Sleeping Bags of 2016

We've tested this year's sleeping bags everywhere from spring road trips to off-trail excursions, and found the very best sleeping bags for any wilderness adventure.
Posted By Austin Parker
stay in control with these oil free moisturizers feature
Grooming

Stay In Control With These Oil Free Moisturizers

Hydrate, nourish and protect your skin while getting rid of the shine with these oil control moisturizers.
Posted By Jennifer Ryan Jones
5 new ways to stay shine free this summer mattefeat 2
Grooming

5 New Ways to Stay Shine-Free This Summer

Talking to you, slick.
Posted By Katie Dickens
flirt, pick-up lines
Uncategorized

Upgrade your Game and Eliminate these Bad Pick-Up Lines from your Flirting Repertoire

Revamp your repertoire and rid yourself of these real-life bad pick-up lines, as told to The Manual by the Digital Trends staff.
Posted By Chase McPeak
Best travel sunscreen 2016
Grooming

6 Stashable SPFs that You Can Take with You

Always use protection.
Posted By Katie Dickens
dominican republic
Outdoors

The Wild Side of the Dominican Republic    

Looking for a mid-winter getaway but can’t fathom the notion of another all-inclusive resort, instead, consider a trip to Jarabacoa and take a walk on the wild side of the Dominican Republic.
Posted By Clay Abney
clarins
Grooming

Clarins Rolls Out New Clarins Men Skincare Line

The French Know Skincare.
Posted By Chase McPeak
How to Detox without Dieting
Grooming

How to Detox from Head-to-Toe

Repent for your summer sins.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Red Wing heritage Boots
Fashion & Style

Red Wing Boots in Mossy Oak Camo Definitely Don’t Blend in on the Streets

Stick out in the city crowd with camouflage.
Posted By Zach Middleton
The Wristwatch Handbook
Uncategorized

The Definitive Guidebook to Watches is Here

This is not an average book about watches. “Comprehensive” is an understatement.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
up your armpit game with fancy deodorant deo2
Grooming

Up Your Armpit Game With Fancy Deodorant

Because no one wants to be the smelly guy.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Trinova Waterless Wash and Wax feature
Uncategorized

Get an Amazing At-Home Auto-Detail with TriNova’s Waterless Car Wash

A line of cleaners that won't break the bank.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
Carmel-California-photo-by-Matt-Payne
Travel

The Best Places to Eat, Play, & Stay in Carmel, California

Carmel is often a hub or stopping point rather than a destination in and of itself. This should no longer be the case.
Posted By Matt Payne