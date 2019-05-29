Share

If you can teach a friend something about you and the wider world each time they come over to your place simply by having an eclectic selection of reading materials, you’ll stand out amongst your peers. Don’t have any coffee table books on your current coffee table? What are you doing with your life? Let us help fix that lack of literature with our picks for the best coffee table books for men.

Hit the Road: Vans, Nomads, and Roadside Adventures

From Volkswagen campers and refurbished Airstream trailers to stunning photographs and nifty tricks and tips to survive on the road, this has everything the overland adventurer needs for on-the-road inspiration.

The Last Stop: Vanishing Rest Stops of the American Roadside

Travel back in time through photographs of these retro landmarks that millions of travelers have used for solace and serenity through the decades and marvel that many of them are still standing and can still be seen today.

100 Years, 100 Buildings

Experience not only how these buildings vary in design and development, but architecture enthusiasts will also learn the importance behind these architectural masterpieces, beam by beam.

75 Years of Marvel Comics

Follow Marvel down the rabbit hole of the comic book golden age and its progression to worldwide popularity by bringing resiliency and stark heroism into reality. 75 Years of Marvel Comics XL: From the Golden Age to the Silver Screen also gives you an inside look at the masterminds that bring Marvel Comics to life.

1,000 Tattoos

1000 Tattoos details and delivers a look into one of the world’s most popular art forms through a photographic history of trials and techniques, from 19th-century engravings and tribal body pieces to classic biker designs and more.

Cabin Porn

The photographers of Cabin Porn: Inspiration for Your Quiet Place Somewhere created this collection of unique structures and warm interiors so you can take a moment to reflect on the beauty of the simple things in life.

Off the Road

The book captures the special mood of such explorations through the eyes of travelers and adventurers cooking breakfast out of the back of their homey vans along with families who aim to teach their children the ways of the wilderness.

Atlas Obscura

Packed with rich illustrations of over 700 of the strangest and most curious places in the world, you can dive into the dazzling glowworm caves of New Zealand, go inside architectural wonders, and visit unique locales like a giant baobab tree in South Africa, so large it has a pub inside where 15 people can gather round and have drinks. Drinking in a tree? Sign us up.

Atlas of Remote Islands

For you nautical adventurers who dream of exploring the deep blue sea for uncharted territory, Atlas of Remote Islands: Fifty Islands I Have Never Set Foot On and Never Will profiles 50 islands that are far away from any mainland.

The Art of American Whiskey

Told through hundreds of whiskey bottle labels, from pre-Prohibition-era days to the present, learn the stories of the pioneers and places behind the labels. Bonus: Each chapter features an era-appropriate recipe from mixologists that will tickle any tippler’s tongue. It’s not a crime to drink whiskey, but it used to be, so take advantage of your privilege.

100 Years of Menswear

From rare photographs detailing the immaculate tailoring of Savile Ro to the impacts of high-end designers like Ralph Lauren and Pierre Cardin, to the explosion of street style in the punk and club scenes, this book covers the evolution of menswear from practical and elegant to exuberant and eclectic and everything in between. Not only will you learn what looks good, but you’ll also learn why.

Hemingway: A Life in Pictures

This collection of 350 photos compiled by grandson Mariel will quickly change that. It captures Mr. Hemingway in his youth with a glimpse of the future man he would become, all while revealing intimate details about the writer’s character, dreams, and disappointments. While you’re at it, why not check out the 10 best books by Hemingway, ranked for your reading pleasure.

Bob Marley and the Golden Age of Reggae

Photographer Kim Gottlieb-Walker’s incredible access to the Reggae scene in the 1970s makes for a comprehensive history of the artists who took the genre to an international spotlight and the conditions that made the music so real and so relatable. Artists featured include none other than Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Lee “Scratch” Perry, Toots Hibbert, and more.

One Thousand Beards: A Cultural History of Facial Hair

Like the clothes you wear and the food you eat, if you wear a beard you should know where that beard came from. Of course, it grows out your own face, but it has been influenced by many styles throughout the years.

Article originally published October 9, 2018.