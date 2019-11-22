Nothing beats that legendary cast iron seasoning, which makes a good cast iron skillet only get better with age.

Whether you’re just getting started with cast iron cooking or you’re looking to add to your collection, a cast iron skillet is a worthy investment. To help you find the perfect piece, we compiled this list of our favorite cast iron skillets for your kitchen, camping, and everything in between.

Lodge 17 Inch Cast Iron Skillet

Perfect for Big-Batch Chefs

If a skillet for two ain’t gonna cut it in your house, try Lodge’s 17-inch cast iron skillet. This absolute beast is 17 inches in diameter with a 14-inch cook surface that can handle practically anything you throw on it. Handles on either side make the skillet easy to move from the oven to the tabletop or from the kitchen to the grill. There’s not much you won’t be able to accomplish with this behemoth in your arsenal (although, if you’re going to take this skillet camping, be aware that it will add a hefty 15 or so pounds to your pack weight).

Victoria Cookware 8-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

Perfect for Budget Shoppers

You may have noticed that cast iron can run a little steep, so what to do if you’re not ready to make a three-figure investment yet? We recommend Victoria Cookware’s 8-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, which will let you start your cast iron cooking journey on a budget. This skillet’s smaller size keeps it lightweight while still giving you enough space to comfortably cook for two. Wide spouts on either side will help you drain grease without spilling, and the sloped handle design stays cooler longer than other cast iron skillets.

Le Creuset Signature Skillet

Perfect for Colorful Kitchens

As incredible as cast iron is for cooking, you might be looking for something with a little more flair aesthetically, too. Le Creuset’s Signature Skillet comes in a stunning array of chip-resistant colors, from matte pink to rich indigo, so you shouldn’t have much trouble finding your look. It’s not all about the beauty, though; Le Creuset’s skillet is well-built, with two pour spouts, a wide loop helper handle, and a matte black interior enamel that eliminates the need for seasoning.

VonShef 3 Piece Cast Iron Skillet Set

Perfect for Beginners

Looking for a basic starter set to help you get into cast iron cooking? This three-piece skillet set from VonShef is a great low-cost way to start stocking your kitchen. The set includes 6-, 8-, and 10-inch cast iron skillets, each with two pour spouts and a pre-seasoned cook surface so you can get cooking right away. You’d be hard-pressed to beat this beginner’s trio.

Staub Cast Iron 15 Inch Double Handle Paella Pan

Perfect for Single Skillet Family Meals

Perhaps the only thing more satisfying than a hot, home-cooked meal is a hot, home-cooked meal you only had to soil one dish for. If the single-skillet meal is just your style, try Staub’s Double Handle Paella Pan. The large cooking surface is perfect for cooking multiple ingredients at the same time and the high, sloped sides make it easy to stir, toss, and flip one-dish dinners without spilling. The pan has large handles on either side for easy movement, which is a good thing, because the gorgeous enamel finish means you’ll definitely want to use the pan for serving, too.

Finex 12 Inch Cast Iron Skillet

Perfect for The Chef Who Has Everything

If uniqueness is what you’re after, you’ve got to get your oven mitts on Finex’s 12-inch Cast Iron Skillet. Rather than a traditional circular shape, Finex uses an octagonal design for their skillet that turns every corner into a pour spout and provides flat sides for easily maneuvering a spatula around the pan. Add on the matching lid, and the octagonal shape becomes even more functional: the lid can be rotated while cooking to create eight evenly spaced steam vents. Finex touts their skillet as “the most versatile pan you’ll ever own,” and they just might be right. The skillet is polished smooth for a near-nonstick surface and features a stainless steel handle to stay cool longer and cool off quicker, and the lid is designed with interior basting rings to keep food moist during cooking.

Editors' Recommendations