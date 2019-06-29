4 Best Camping Hammocks for Backpackers, Hikers, and Outdoor Lovers

Share

Here are the four best camping hammock designs for travelers, hikers, and outdoor lovers.

Best Camping Hammocks:

Sea to Summit Ultralight Hammock

Sea to Summit’s products are as lightweight and straightforward as their names. The Ultralight Hammock is exactly what it sounds like — a compact, flyweight hammock designed to get you hanging in the simplest way possible. From its built-in, soda-can-sized stuff sack, it unfurls to a spacious 8’6” long x 4’ wide (even larger with the XL size) which is enough room for a six-foot-tall fellow. The 20D monofilament nylon construction is highly breathable and guaranteed to hold up to 300 pounds.

Kammok Roo Camping Hammock

For a more substantial option, Kammok offers the Roo line of hammocks. At 10 ounces, the Roo Single is heavier than its Sea to Summit counterpart. But that added weight is due to its durable Gravitas 40D ripstop nylon construction capable of supporting 400 pounds. It still packs down small, yet unfolds to an 8’4” x 4’2” footprint. It’s available in a variety of sharp, fade-resistant colors, and comes pre-broken-in for an ultra-soft feel straight out of the box. Upgrade to the 10-foot-wide Roo Double if you’re planning to bring a friend. We’re also partial to the company’s strategy of giving a portion of all proceeds to support young outdoor explorers in the Explore Austin program.

Republic of Durable Goods Mock ONE Folding Hammock

The Mock ONE from Republic of Durable Goods is touted as “the world’s most compact folding hammock.” It’s designed to be pitched literally anywhere, even in areas without trees. The steel frame makes this a heavier option than others on this list, but it supports up to 250 pounds and the seat “floats” 18 inches off the ground. It includes a carry bag and a sunshade, plus additional accessories are available including a warm top-/underquilt, a weatherproof tarp, and bug netting.

Tentsile Connect Tree Tent

It’s difficult to classify Tentsile’s now famous outdoor products. They’re part tent, part hammock, and part backcountry treehouse. The Connect Tree Tent is their entry-level product and the one that made them a household name among hikers, campers, and outdoor lovers. If you’re only after a basic hammock to quietly while away an afternoon in the woods, this might be overkill. If, however, you’re looking to replace a third of the gear in your pack (tent, sleeping pads, hammocks, bug net, etc.), it may be just the trick. The two-person Connect is designed to “float” between three strong anchor points — trees, boulders, even a few truck beds will do. Inside, you’ll find a spacious, 53-square-foot living area for relaxing, sleeping, and other “couple’s pursuits.” The included no-see-um mesh top, fold-away doors, and removable rain fly all make the Connect a great, four-season home base in almost any weather conditions.