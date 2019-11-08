Best Overall: Coleman RoadTrip LX Portable Gas Grill

You’re almost certain to see Coleman on any roundup of the best camping gear and the RoadTrip LX portable gas grill is more than worthy of its brand name. It’s compact and breaks down easily for transport, but stands up like a regular grill to deliver 20,000 BTU of heat on its surprisingly generous cooking surface.

Also Great: Camp Chef Big Gas Grill

Another great camping grill, but a slightly less compact unit than the RoadTrip, is this one from Camp Chef. The Camp Chef gas grill is a great option for tailgating and for larger camping parties, offering more than twice the cooking surface area as the Coleman grill as well as 90,000 BTU of heat across its three burners. The legs are removable for travel, and the Camp Chef also comes with a grill box which can be removed if you want to use other cooking equipment (like a cast iron skillet or Dutch oven) instead.

Given that the Camp Chef offers considerably more cooking area and power than the Coleman RoadTrip, this camping grill is a great value if you want something a little larger and are willing to sacrifice some portability.

Best Tabletop Grill: Weber Liquid Propane Grill

If you grill at home, then you might be one of the many people who does so on a Weber. A tabletop camping grill like the Weber Q-series is the most portable design you’re likely to find in a gas grill that’s still large enough to cook for multiple people. There are a few grills in the Q series, but the best pick for most people is the super-sturdy Q1200 camping grill which offers a reasonably sized 189 square inches of cooking surface area and 8,500 BTU of heat per hour.

Best Ultra-Portable: Coleman Fold N Go Grill

All of our picks are pretty portable, but they’re still fairly bulky as far as camping gear goes. Our final propane-powered camping grill is another one from Coleman: The Fold N Go weighs in at just ten pounds and is perfect for a lone camper looking to cook dinner for one. Naturally, with a grill as small as the Fold N Go, you’re sacrificing cooking surface area for portability – don’t expect to cook anything other than light breakfasts for more than a single person.

Nonetheless, if you’re not cooking for a family, the Coleman Fold N Go’s easy-to-use design, unmatched portability (for a propane unit), and excellent value make it the best super-portable propane camping grill out there right now. The aluminum griddle attachment is a cheap must-have add-on for cooking things like bread, eggs, and pancakes, as well.

Best Charcoal Grill: Weber Go-Anywhere Charcoal Grill

Anyone familiar with grilling knows there’s a subset of die-hard meat-lovers who insist that nothing makes beef, pork, and chicken taste as good as an old-fashioned charcoal grill. Thankfully, the Weber Go-Anywhere camping grill means you don’t have to give up the flavor of charcoal-grilled meat when you’re on the go. Its cooking surface has 160 square inches of space (enough for about six burgers), and since it uses charcoal, you don’t have to mess around with costly propane canisters.

When not in use, the legs fold up around the lid to hold everything together in a package about the size of a fishing tackle box. The Weber Go-Anywhere charcoal camping grill is an excellent value pick.

Best Over-Fire Grill: Stromberg Carlson Stake and Grill

Another non-propane option, and one that’s even simpler than a charcoal camping grill, is an over-fire design like the Stromberg Carlson. This simple two-piece grill utilizes a handled grilling platform that rides on a stake you place in the ground, giving you a generous cooking surface that sits right over your campfire (and you can adjust the height to achieve the ideal cooking temperature). When your food is ready, you can swing the grill plate away from the fire to get your food, unlike most other over-fire camping grills that fold out over the fire and can be hazardous to retrieve.

The Stromberg Carlson is a sturdy, no-nonsense, and affordable over-fire grill. It’s a little heavy for an over-fire grill, however; for a lighter, more backpacker-friendly campfire grill, read on for our final pick.

Best for Backpacking: Coghlan’s Pack Grill

Even if you’re into lightweight backpacking, you don’t have to suffer with boring packaged food or goop you have to cook in a canteen cup. The Pack Grill from Coghlan’s is a simple and elegant on-the-go grilling solution; at just over six inches wide and 12 inches long, it can fold down to fit into just about any pack, and its over-the-fire design means it’s just about foolproof. Cook meat directly on the rack or place your cup or pot on it for a stable cooking platform.

