The Manual
Uncategorized

8 Best Backpacking and Camping Flasks for the Trail and Beyond

Brandon Widder
By

There’s now a diverse multitude of flasks on the market, ranging from titanium and stainless-steel containers to thermoplastic polyurethane, all of which let you unload the weight and keep the drinks flowing when you’re miles from the closest bar. Here are the best flasks for camping and hiking trips.

Vapur Incognito Flask shot
Vapur

GSI Outdoors Boulder Flask

GSI Outdoors Boulder Flask

The silicone grip keeps it from slipping (especially helpful if your hands or wet or sweaty) and the top remains connected to the body, so you can never lose it. The flask itself is 4.3 ounces and it can hold 10 ounces of liquid.

Vapur Incognito Flask

Vapur Incognito Flask

The Incognito’s low-profile design, available in either teal or black, is as flexible as it is simple. The BPA-free flask allows you to discreetly tuck 10 ounces of fluid in your bag or pocket when traveling. When you’re done, quickly run it through the dishwasher.

Stanley Adventure Stainless Steel Flask

Stanley Adventure Stainless Steel Flask 5 oz

Seattle-based Stanley remains a touchstone in the realm of travel-ready drinking utensils. It also comes in a 5-ounce and an 8-ounce size.

Nalgene Flask

Nalgene Flask

The company’s apt-titled Nalgene Flask features a 1-ounce cap and a rugged insulation sleeve, allowing you to stow 12 ounces of your favorite liquid within an assortment of colorful designs that pair well with any pack.

Bush Smarts Hip Flask

Bush Smarts Hip Flask

The 1.5-ounce capacity container even has a leather fob and waxed cord stitching, giving you a quick means for attaching it to your belt.

Hydro Flask Rocks Cup

Hydro Flask The Rocks Cup

So, you’ve carried your booze with you all this way — now what? You make a cocktail, of course.  The brand’s crazy-good insulation technology will keep your concoction nice and cold.

Platypus PlatyPreserve Portable Wine Bottle

Platypus PlatyPreserve Portable Wine Bottle

It conveniently holds 27 ounces, which is enough room for an entire wine bottle, but we imagine your favorite spirit will fit as well.

Snow Peak Titanium Round Flask

Snow Peak Titanium Round Flask

The polished flask lets you pack 6.7 ounces of liquid into an attractive build that’s designed to curb metallic flavors and unnecessary weight (at a premium price).

Article originally published by Brandon Widder on November 26, 2015. Last updated by Nicole Raney.

Don't Miss

19 Classic Books Every Man Should Read (or Re-Read)
Up Next

The Gillette Labs Heated Razor Is Finally Available to Order Just in Time for Father's Day
kiehls new anti aging skincare line will turn back the hands of time kiehlslede
Grooming

Kiehl’s new anti-Aging Skincare for Men Will Turn Back Time

Sweet jars of youth.
Posted By Katie Dickens
backcountry zzzs the five best sleeping bags of 2016 2
Outdoors

Backcountry Zzz’s: The Five Best Sleeping Bags of 2016

We've tested this year's sleeping bags everywhere from spring road trips to off-trail excursions, and found the very best sleeping bags for any wilderness adventure.
Posted By Austin Parker
stay in control with these oil free moisturizers feature
Grooming

Stay In Control With These Oil Free Moisturizers

Hydrate, nourish and protect your skin while getting rid of the shine with these oil control moisturizers.
Posted By Jennifer Ryan Jones
5 new ways to stay shine free this summer mattefeat 2
Grooming

5 New Ways to Stay Shine-Free This Summer

Talking to you, slick.
Posted By Katie Dickens
flirt, pick-up lines
Uncategorized

Upgrade your Game and Eliminate these Bad Pick-Up Lines from your Flirting Repertoire

Revamp your repertoire and rid yourself of these real-life bad pick-up lines, as told to The Manual by the Digital Trends staff.
Posted By Chase McPeak
Best travel sunscreen 2016
Grooming

6 Stashable SPFs that You Can Take with You

Always use protection.
Posted By Katie Dickens
dominican republic
Outdoors

The Wild Side of the Dominican Republic    

Looking for a mid-winter getaway but can’t fathom the notion of another all-inclusive resort, instead, consider a trip to Jarabacoa and take a walk on the wild side of the Dominican Republic.
Posted By Clay Abney
clarins
Grooming

Clarins Rolls Out New Clarins Men Skincare Line

The French Know Skincare.
Posted By Chase McPeak
How to Detox without Dieting
Grooming

How to Detox from Head-to-Toe

Repent for your summer sins.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Red Wing heritage Boots
Fashion & Style

Red Wing Boots in Mossy Oak Camo Definitely Don’t Blend in on the Streets

Stick out in the city crowd with camouflage.
Posted By Zach Middleton
The Wristwatch Handbook
Uncategorized

The Definitive Guidebook to Watches is Here

This is not an average book about watches. “Comprehensive” is an understatement.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
up your armpit game with fancy deodorant deo2
Grooming

Up Your Armpit Game With Fancy Deodorant

Because no one wants to be the smelly guy.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Trinova Waterless Wash and Wax feature
Uncategorized

Get an Amazing At-Home Auto-Detail with TriNova’s Waterless Car Wash

A line of cleaners that won't break the bank.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
Carmel-California-photo-by-Matt-Payne
Travel

The Best Places to Eat, Play, & Stay in Carmel, California

Carmel is often a hub or stopping point rather than a destination in and of itself. This should no longer be the case.
Posted By Matt Payne