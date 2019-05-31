8 Best Backpacking and Camping Flasks for the Trail and Beyond

Share

There’s now a diverse multitude of flasks on the market, ranging from titanium and stainless-steel containers to thermoplastic polyurethane, all of which let you unload the weight and keep the drinks flowing when you’re miles from the closest bar. Here are the best flasks for camping and hiking trips.

GSI Outdoors Boulder Flask

The silicone grip keeps it from slipping (especially helpful if your hands or wet or sweaty) and the top remains connected to the body, so you can never lose it. The flask itself is 4.3 ounces and it can hold 10 ounces of liquid.

Vapur Incognito Flask

The Incognito’s low-profile design, available in either teal or black, is as flexible as it is simple. The BPA-free flask allows you to discreetly tuck 10 ounces of fluid in your bag or pocket when traveling. When you’re done, quickly run it through the dishwasher.

Stanley Adventure Stainless Steel Flask

Seattle-based Stanley remains a touchstone in the realm of travel-ready drinking utensils. It also comes in a 5-ounce and an 8-ounce size.

Nalgene Flask

The company’s apt-titled Nalgene Flask features a 1-ounce cap and a rugged insulation sleeve, allowing you to stow 12 ounces of your favorite liquid within an assortment of colorful designs that pair well with any pack.

Bush Smarts Hip Flask

The 1.5-ounce capacity container even has a leather fob and waxed cord stitching, giving you a quick means for attaching it to your belt.

Hydro Flask Rocks Cup

So, you’ve carried your booze with you all this way — now what? You make a cocktail, of course. The brand’s crazy-good insulation technology will keep your concoction nice and cold.

Platypus PlatyPreserve Portable Wine Bottle

It conveniently holds 27 ounces, which is enough room for an entire wine bottle, but we imagine your favorite spirit will fit as well.

Snow Peak Titanium Round Flask

The polished flask lets you pack 6.7 ounces of liquid into an attractive build that’s designed to curb metallic flavors and unnecessary weight (at a premium price).

Article originally published by Brandon Widder on November 26, 2015. Last updated by Nicole Raney.