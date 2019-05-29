The Manual
Uncategorized

The Best Cooking Gear for Car Camping and Backpacking

Ross Collicutt
By
lodge cast iron camp dutch oven cooking
Lodge Cast Iron/Facebook

Whether you’re hipping together some quick grub for your climbing buddies or planning a romantic getaway in the great outdoors, camp food is important. And how you prepare is key.

Best Cooking Gear for Car Camping

OtterBox Venture 45 Cooler

otterbox-venture-45-cooler

Without a cooler, car camping cuisine look a lot like dehydrated meals and protein bars. However, better food is one of the reasons to choose car camping over backpacking

The OtterBox Venture 45 doesn’t cut corners — it’s one of the best coolers money can buy right now. The giant, sturdy handles make it easier to carry because, with that amount of ice-protecting insulation, it’s not light. That heft lets you keep ice for up to 14 days. A table attachment fits into the handle. Pop off the cutting-board top to throw your drinks in the three cup-holders. Save your back by opting the over-sized off-road wheels.

For organizing food inside, add vertical dividers and drop in the dry food basket that hangs in the top rim. The angled bottom keeps melted ice flowing towards the drain. If you don’t need 45 quarts worth of room, go with 25 quarts. If you need more, there’s a 65-quart option.

Lodge Cast Iron 10-inch Camp Dutch Oven

Lodge 10-inch Cast Iron Camp Dutch Oven

Camping with a car nearby gives you more room to pack pots and pans, but you may not need to bring more than one. The pre-seasoned cast iron can go straight into the fire, hang above it with the steel handle, or sit on a stove. At 13 pounds, you’d be crazy to take this backpacking, but the thick iron evenly distributes heat. Lower the temperature to simmer a stew or bump it up sear a steak. If you’re caught without the Everest above, set the lid down, spread coals or briquettes on top, and sit down the dutch oven for a makeshift stove.

GSI Outdoors Santoku Knife Set

GSI Outdoors Santoku Knife Set

No kitchen is complete without a sharp set of knives. GSI Outdoors makes it easy to grab and go with the Santoku Knife Set. A four-inch paring knife, six-inch santoku knife, and six-inch serrated knife mince, slice, and dice the fresh veggies. A folding cutting board with a meat icon on one side and a veggie icon helps you keep things clean after a long day on the trails.

Best Cooking Gear for Backpacking

Sixty pounds of food and gear isn’t a problem when you’re camping out the back of a truck. When you’re hiking 10 miles before dinner, weight becomes an issue. There’s only so much room in a multi-day backpack. These are some of the best pieces for your camp kitchen when it needs to weigh less than 10 pounds.

MSR WhisperLite Universal Camp Stove

MSR WhisperLite Universal

Even at one-twelfth the weight of the Everest stove, the MSR WhisperLite Universal isn’t the lightest stove out there. However, it’s still packed with features that make it one of the most flexible and adaptable stoves you can buy today.  For fuel options, you can take whatever is best suited for the adventure. Small, easy-to-use gas canisters work well when you just need quick energy that lights in a snap. Just swap out a couple parts and you’ve got a liquid fuel stove with a refillable fuel bottle that works well in cold weather.

MSR Ceramic Two-Pot Set

MSR Ceramic Two-Pot Set

Titanium is perfect for boiling water, but it creates hot spots and does not retain heat well. MSR’s Ceramic Two-Pot Set is a great option for when you want to cook as you do at home. Save space by leaving one at home or nesting plates and cups inside.

Leatherman Skeletool CX Multi-tool

Leatherman Skeletool CX

There’s no space in a backpack to carry multiple kitchen knives, so we usually use the multi-tool we have with us. The CX version has a carbon handle and 154CM steel in the blade, which holds an edge well.

MSR MugMate Coffee/Tea Filter

MSR MugMate

While a full barista set isn’t going to work when you’re backpacking, caffeine is still essential. Add the grounds or leaves to the cup, then pour water through and leave the MugMate in for the desired amount of time. For a stronger brew, add the grounds to a pot of water, then boil and stir. Pour through the MugMate into the cup to strain the grounds out.

Article originally published April 12, 2016. Last updated March 14, 2018.

Don't Miss

19 Classic Books Every Man Should Read (or Re-Read)
Up Next

Ardbeg Drum is the Newest Ardbeg Day Special Scotch Whisky Release
kiehls new anti aging skincare line will turn back the hands of time kiehlslede
Grooming

Kiehl’s new anti-Aging Skincare for Men Will Turn Back Time

Sweet jars of youth.
Posted By Katie Dickens
backcountry zzzs the five best sleeping bags of 2016 2
Outdoors

Backcountry Zzz’s: The Five Best Sleeping Bags of 2016

We've tested this year's sleeping bags everywhere from spring road trips to off-trail excursions, and found the very best sleeping bags for any wilderness adventure.
Posted By Austin Parker
stay in control with these oil free moisturizers feature
Grooming

Stay In Control With These Oil Free Moisturizers

Hydrate, nourish and protect your skin while getting rid of the shine with these oil control moisturizers.
Posted By Jennifer Ryan Jones
5 new ways to stay shine free this summer mattefeat 2
Grooming

5 New Ways to Stay Shine-Free This Summer

Talking to you, slick.
Posted By Katie Dickens
flirt, pick-up lines
Uncategorized

Upgrade your Game and Eliminate these Bad Pick-Up Lines from your Flirting Repertoire

Revamp your repertoire and rid yourself of these real-life bad pick-up lines, as told to The Manual by the Digital Trends staff.
Posted By Chase McPeak
Best travel sunscreen 2016
Grooming

6 Stashable SPFs that You Can Take with You

Always use protection.
Posted By Katie Dickens
dominican republic
Outdoors

The Wild Side of the Dominican Republic    

Looking for a mid-winter getaway but can’t fathom the notion of another all-inclusive resort, instead, consider a trip to Jarabacoa and take a walk on the wild side of the Dominican Republic.
Posted By Clay Abney
clarins
Grooming

Clarins Rolls Out New Clarins Men Skincare Line

The French Know Skincare.
Posted By Chase McPeak
How to Detox without Dieting
Grooming

How to Detox from Head-to-Toe

Repent for your summer sins.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Red Wing heritage Boots
Fashion & Style

Red Wing Boots in Mossy Oak Camo Definitely Don’t Blend in on the Streets

Stick out in the city crowd with camouflage.
Posted By Zach Middleton
The Wristwatch Handbook
Uncategorized

The Definitive Guidebook to Watches is Here

This is not an average book about watches. “Comprehensive” is an understatement.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
up your armpit game with fancy deodorant deo2
Grooming

Up Your Armpit Game With Fancy Deodorant

Because no one wants to be the smelly guy.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Trinova Waterless Wash and Wax feature
Uncategorized

Get an Amazing At-Home Auto-Detail with TriNova’s Waterless Car Wash

A line of cleaners that won't break the bank.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
Carmel-California-photo-by-Matt-Payne
Travel

The Best Places to Eat, Play, & Stay in Carmel, California

Carmel is often a hub or stopping point rather than a destination in and of itself. This should no longer be the case.
Posted By Matt Payne