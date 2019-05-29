Share

Whether you’re hipping together some quick grub for your climbing buddies or planning a romantic getaway in the great outdoors, camp food is important. And how you prepare is key.

Best Cooking Gear for Car Camping

OtterBox Venture 45 Cooler

Without a cooler, car camping cuisine look a lot like dehydrated meals and protein bars. However, better food is one of the reasons to choose car camping over backpacking

The OtterBox Venture 45 doesn’t cut corners — it’s one of the best coolers money can buy right now. The giant, sturdy handles make it easier to carry because, with that amount of ice-protecting insulation, it’s not light. That heft lets you keep ice for up to 14 days. A table attachment fits into the handle. Pop off the cutting-board top to throw your drinks in the three cup-holders. Save your back by opting the over-sized off-road wheels.

For organizing food inside, add vertical dividers and drop in the dry food basket that hangs in the top rim. The angled bottom keeps melted ice flowing towards the drain. If you don’t need 45 quarts worth of room, go with 25 quarts. If you need more, there’s a 65-quart option.

Lodge Cast Iron 10-inch Camp Dutch Oven

Camping with a car nearby gives you more room to pack pots and pans, but you may not need to bring more than one. The pre-seasoned cast iron can go straight into the fire, hang above it with the steel handle, or sit on a stove. At 13 pounds, you’d be crazy to take this backpacking, but the thick iron evenly distributes heat. Lower the temperature to simmer a stew or bump it up sear a steak. If you’re caught without the Everest above, set the lid down, spread coals or briquettes on top, and sit down the dutch oven for a makeshift stove.

GSI Outdoors Santoku Knife Set

No kitchen is complete without a sharp set of knives. GSI Outdoors makes it easy to grab and go with the Santoku Knife Set. A four-inch paring knife, six-inch santoku knife, and six-inch serrated knife mince, slice, and dice the fresh veggies. A folding cutting board with a meat icon on one side and a veggie icon helps you keep things clean after a long day on the trails.

Best Cooking Gear for Backpacking

Sixty pounds of food and gear isn’t a problem when you’re camping out the back of a truck. When you’re hiking 10 miles before dinner, weight becomes an issue. There’s only so much room in a multi-day backpack. These are some of the best pieces for your camp kitchen when it needs to weigh less than 10 pounds.

MSR WhisperLite Universal Camp Stove

Even at one-twelfth the weight of the Everest stove, the MSR WhisperLite Universal isn’t the lightest stove out there. However, it’s still packed with features that make it one of the most flexible and adaptable stoves you can buy today. For fuel options, you can take whatever is best suited for the adventure. Small, easy-to-use gas canisters work well when you just need quick energy that lights in a snap. Just swap out a couple parts and you’ve got a liquid fuel stove with a refillable fuel bottle that works well in cold weather.

MSR Ceramic Two-Pot Set

Titanium is perfect for boiling water, but it creates hot spots and does not retain heat well. MSR’s Ceramic Two-Pot Set is a great option for when you want to cook as you do at home. Save space by leaving one at home or nesting plates and cups inside.

Leatherman Skeletool CX Multi-tool

There’s no space in a backpack to carry multiple kitchen knives, so we usually use the multi-tool we have with us. The CX version has a carbon handle and 154CM steel in the blade, which holds an edge well.

MSR MugMate Coffee/Tea Filter

While a full barista set isn’t going to work when you’re backpacking, caffeine is still essential. Add the grounds or leaves to the cup, then pour water through and leave the MugMate in for the desired amount of time. For a stronger brew, add the grounds to a pot of water, then boil and stir. Pour through the MugMate into the cup to strain the grounds out.

Article originally published April 12, 2016. Last updated March 14, 2018.