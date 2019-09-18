The Best Camping Coffee Makers for an Off-Grid Cup of Joe

Primula Single-Serve Coffee Brew Buddy

Small and simple often wins the day. The Primula Single-Serve Coffee Brew Buddy has a big name but is actually tiny and super-packable. A plastic ring sits on your cup with a mesh basket in the middle that holds the coffee. Pour the coffee grounds in then add your hot water over top — no expensive pour-over kettle required. Let sit for as long as desired. A quick rinse after dumping the grounds and you’re done. This device also works well at that friend’s house who makes terrible coffee.

Jetboil Flash Java Kit

All the other java gear on this list requires a stove and some sort of water vessel. The Jetboil Flash Java Kit is all those in one. The ultra-efficient stove attaches to a 1-liter pot. The design directs a high majority of its heat into the pot and not out the sides, resulting in faster boil times than most stoves — and a faster boil means faster coffee. Throw in your favorite grounds with the French press attachment and you’re ready to brew.

Hario V60 Plastic Coffee Dripper

Continuing with the simple, lightweight pour-over style, the Hario V60 Plastic Dripper is the ultimate in simplicity. The one-piece cone’s spiral pattern lets air flow beside the paper filter for better flavor. The Hario paper filters can be tricky to find so stock up when you can. To clean up, just garbage the filter with the grounds and clip the durable plastic handle to your pack.

Aerobie AeroPress Coffee Maker

From the maker of Aerobie flying discs comes one of the greatest portable coffee makers, the AeroPress. While it’s a bit slow for making coffee for a whole group, the AeroPress is one of the easiest ways to make a great tasting cup on the go. There are a few parts to keep track of, so keep them together in a small case or bag and you’re ready to roll. Brewing can be done in the traditional or inverted method. A stack of paper filters comes with AeroPress, though reusable metal filters are available.

Coleman 14-Cup Percolator

A capital sin while entertaining is leaving guests too long without coffee. The Enamelware 14-cup Camping Percolator by Coleman will easily keep a large party caffeinated. A stainless rim on the bottom holds up well to drops on rocks, concrete camp tables, and metal camp stoves. Add water to the bottom, put coffee grounds in the basket, fire up the stove, and serve up the anxiously awaited 14-cup brew.

GSI Outdoors Gourmet PourOver Java Set

Pour-over cones are simple, easy to use, and make great coffee. The GSI Gourmet PourOver Set comes with a collapsible pour-over cone, a lid that doubles as a trivet. and the JavaMill, an adjustable coffee grinder. The cone holds a paper filter but you can also make use of the reusable filter that comes with the kit. Capable of holding 12 cups’ worth of coffee, the Gourmet PourOver is better-suited for groups. Rinse, collapse into the small flat container, and get back on the trail when you’re done.

Editors' Recommendations