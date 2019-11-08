Best Backpacking Hammocks

Hennessy Hammock Expedition Asym Zip Hammock

When we’re talking about backpacking with hammocks, Hennessy is one of the original names in the game. The Asym Zip is an all-in-one solution with hammock, bug netting, and rainfly so you can hammock camp anywhere in any weather. The Asym Zip features as asymmetrical design so you can lay diagonally across the hang line, with better support for your lower back and knees. A zipper option gives you easy access where the mesh meets the hammock. There’s also the overlapping bottom entry option to save weight. The Asym Zip holds 250 pounds and comes with straps. Hennessy offers free upgrades to longer straps if you need them.

Grand Trunk Skeeter Beeter Mosquito Net Hammock

To completely outfit yourself for a backpacking trip can be expensive so an affordable one-person shelter like this one is a screaming deal. The Skeeter Beeter doesn’t come with a tarp but any tarp can be pitched over the two ridge-lines, which hold up the bug mesh so it’s out of your face but still keeps the no-see-ums and mosquitos out. It comes with two 10-foot pieces of cord and two nautical grade carabiners to hang anywhere you like.

Best Camping Hammocks

Kammok Roo Double Hammock

The Roo Double hammock from Kammok is lightweight but strong at the same time, maxing out at a 500-pound load. You can easily fit a significant other or possible the whole family in at that rating. The Roo still packs down small to the size of a Nalgene water bottle. The Kanga Claw carabiners can withstand 5,000 pounds of force. These hook to the Python webbing slings that spread the weight over a wider area on the tree.

Therm-a-Rest Slacker Single Hammock

Therm-a-Rest is well known for sleeping pads but also makes other rest-related items like hammocks and sleeping bags. The Slacker hammock is the perfect addition to the backyard or car camping kit. The soft polyester fabric has more stretch than the commonly-used nylon and dries faster. A lightweight aluminum carabiner on either end makes for fast setup. The Slacker supports up to 400 pounds and comes in single or double sizes.

Eno Sub6 Hammock

Empty space in the car or an empty pocket in your backpacking bag just screams for a lightweight hammock. The Sub6 from Eno weighs less than 6 ounces and packs down tiny. It still has a 300-pound rating to support you after too much camp food. Both ends are held up but an ultralight toggle put through a loop on the straps; much lighter than a carabiner, though it still can be hung with clips. Add a ProFly Sil Rain Tarp and you can sleep outside completely out of the elements.

