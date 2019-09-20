Best Body Wash for Men

Harry’s Body Wash

With notes of cardamon, juicy fig, and blood orange, Harry’s fig-scented body is an invigorating, stimulating, and hydrating blend that will get you going in the morning. And, thanks to Harry’s direct-to-consumer business model, the product is also extremely inexpensive, making this bottle our best buy. To top it all off? It’s made without sulfates, parabens, or dyes. Harry’s Body Wash is a winner in The Manual Grooming Awards 2019.

Other Great Body Wash Options

Method Men Body Wash

Method is known for making great products that work hard but don’t mess up the environment. When is that more important than when you’re putting it on your skin then washing it down the drain? Our favorite from the new collection is the Juniper Sage aroma; juniper’s green bite meets the earthy mildness of sage in a naturally derived body wash that satisfies even the harshest critic. A light texture foams up nicely and rinses off easily so you know you’re cleaning up without drying out — or harming the environment.

Dove Men+Care Foaming Body Wash

If you’re looking for a quick rinse but want to smell spectacular, then we’d like to introduce you to Dove Men+Care’s new foaming body wash. Much like the soap by the sink, this body wash goes straight to lather so you can leave the shower more quickly. Don’t worry — Dove doesn’t skimp on anything just to make it quick. The Clean Comfort fragrance, a personal favorite of ours, has a masculine scent that stays with you for a while.

Cremo All Season Body Wash

Cremo was started by the need for exceptional shave cream at an affordable price. Now, the brand has expanded into every area of masculine hygiene. Known for some phenomenal fragrance formulations, it’s no wonder Cremo’s new all-season scented body washes are already a hit. Not too heavy, but packed with glycerin to hold onto moisture, these soaps foam up and wash off with ease. We recommend starting with the Citron and Vetiver scent.

Malin+Goetz Eucalyptus Body Wash

The scent of eucalyptus features two prominent responses: arousal and relaxation. While these contradictory feelings might seem out of place, they are perfect when it comes to a body wash that is designed to both get your geared up for your day ahead and provide a calming, relaxing atmosphere to let you tackle any task with a level head. The body wash foams up nicely and features natural anti-bacterial properties so you know you’ll never exit the shower with pit-bacteria still in place.

Juniper Ridge Body Wash

Made from concentrated castile soap with a woodsy, foresty scent to die for, Juniper Ridge’s Cascade Forest Body Wash is nearly all natural with ingredients like coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, and rosemary extract. Good for any part of your body, a simple shower with this body wash transforms into a fir-tree lined luxuriation.

David Mallet Hair and Body Wash

For some, a simple, all-for-one kind of attitude towards full body washes is all you need. Others want to give special attention to certain areas that only a single product can provide. This wash from Australian-born hairstylist David Mallett truly does both. Instead of being a body soap for your head, it’s a shampoo for your body. Free of parabens, mineral oils, phthalates, and chemical additives — never tested on animals — this is the indulgent, luxury-shampoo-meets-body-wash you didn’t know you needed.

